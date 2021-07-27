Wildlife Biologist Jessica Carloni recently accompanied retired Fish and Game biologist Steve Wheeler with banding kestrel chicks.

With landowner permission, Wheeler constructs kestrel nesting boxes and places them throughout the state.

His work provides nesting habitat for these small falcons and an efficient means to monitor kestrel reproduction and seasonal migration patterns.

"The 2021 nesting season has been great for kestrel reproduction as breeding pairs averaged approximately four chicks per brood," Fish and Game said in a Facebook posting on Friday.

Recommended for you