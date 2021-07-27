Kestrels averaged 4 chicks per brood this nesting season Staff Report Jul 27, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 3 Retired Fish and Game biologist Steve Wheeler climbs a ladder to reach a kestrel nesting box. Provided by NH Fish & Game NH Fish and Game wildlife biologist Jessica Carloni and retired Fish and Game biologist Steve Wheeler band a kestrel chick. Provided by NH Fish & Game Fish and Game biologist Jessica Carloni holds two kestrel chicks. Provided by NH Fish & Game Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Wildlife Biologist Jessica Carloni recently accompanied retired Fish and Game biologist Steve Wheeler with banding kestrel chicks.With landowner permission, Wheeler constructs kestrel nesting boxes and places them throughout the state.His work provides nesting habitat for these small falcons and an efficient means to monitor kestrel reproduction and seasonal migration patterns."The 2021 nesting season has been great for kestrel reproduction as breeding pairs averaged approximately four chicks per brood," Fish and Game said in a Facebook posting on Friday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Mysterious illness prompts wildlife agencies to warn: Stop feeding birds Hollywood filmmaker wants Newburyport Shark and Tuna Tournament cancelled Massive and mysterious, a 100-pound fish washed ashore. Scientists hope to learn its secrets. Request News Coverage