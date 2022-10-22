Kilham Bear Center needs more room with 80-plus cubs being rehabbed

LYME
A n injured male black bear cub stirred a little inside a cage in the back of a Subaru SUV parked Wednesday afternoon at the Kilham Bear Center while strange humans checked its wounds.
A gash stretched from the bear’s hind right leg to its stomach, likely from being hit by a car in Vermont. The cub lunged slightly, showing its strength — an encouraging sign.
“If it’s just on the skin, he will be fine,” said Ben Kilham, the center’s president.
A few hours later, three cubs orphaned after their mother was shot and killed in Berlin were dropped off at the center.
Kilham was already deep into a busy week. Five bears had arrived on Tuesday. One more would show up on Thursday, and another three on Friday.
They’re young, they’re hungry and they need somewhere safe where they can grow up without a mother.
The bears will now spend the winter in a specialized barn with dozens of cubs brought to the rehabilitation center from Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont. At least one bear has been dropped off every day for the past month. The property now is temporarily home to 83 bears — a large number for this time of year.
Kilham and state wildlife officials expect a record number of 100 bears. The previous record was 84, which occurred in the middle of winter.
“The big thing this year is there is no natural food. There are no beechnuts. There are no acorns,” said Kilham, who founded the nonprofit bear rehabilitation center on his remote 100-acre property nearly 30 years ago. “The only food that is left — and that is dwindling fast — is apples.”
The drought this summer played a role, but such famines of mast crops — the fruit of forest trees and shrubs — are becoming more common, which has Kilham thinking climate change has something to do with it.
Some sow bears have been killed by hunters or those who say they were protecting their property. Others have been hit by cars as they look for larger space or cross streets for food.
“To get through the winter (the cubs) rely heavily on their mother’s mass and warmth. It reduces the amount of exposure,” Kilham said. If the cubs were a little more hefty, they might be able to survive on their own.
To feed the bears, the center gets donations of acorns, apples and pumpkins left in a bin at the end of its driveway, but donations have been down from last year.
Last year, the center worked with wildlife officials to release 40 yearlings. All the bears are released at 18 months, when they would naturally separate from their mothers.
Full house
About two years ago, the center completed a new facility that includes two smaller rooms for incoming bears and barn space for those who are ready. A video monitor inside a conference room shows a livestream of the activity in the pens.
Kilham’s nephew, Ethan, is the primary caregiver for the cubs and the organization’s only employee. He feeds the newcomers mostly dog food and apples to fatten them up.
The center is not open to the public, since it tries to limit the bears’ exposure to humans.
Ben Kilham started his work with bears in 1993 with three babies and has famously researched one, Squirty, for decades.
Although he also tries to avoid close contact with the bears, he couldn’t stop himself from saying hello to some of the new arrivals.
“What a pretty bear,” he said quietly from a distance.
He immediately notices another bear’s condition.
“You are still pretty skinny, aren’t you?”
As of last Wednesday, the center had 35 bears indoors and 43 outdoors. The property includes two fenced enclosures, one of 8 acres and the other of 11 acres. The enclosures help the bears sharpen their climbing and foraging skills to survive in the wild.
To accommodate the influx of bears, the center is retrofitting a previous barn space. Eventually, a second building will be built, but that is expected to take more than two years to complete.
Ben Kilham’s wife, Debbie, worked alongside her nephew to make room for the injured Vermont bear to be watched closely.
Ethan Kilham reached out to wildlife veterinarian Dr. Walt Cottrell via text message. Cottrell recommended antibiotics that needed to be picked up from a nearby pharmacy.
The cub was found by a woman driving near Leicester, Vermont.
“He is standing up pretty good, and he gave the warden a good fight last night,” said Molly Byrne, a black bear program technician with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “That’s good.”
Ethan Kilham became primary caregiver after his aunt and Ben Kilham’s sister, Phoebe, retired in 2020 from working with the bears on a daily basis. She still helps with GPS mapping of the bears.
In February, three siblings — Willa, Billie and Fitz — were the first to arrive this season. They were about five weeks old when a crew clearing trees in a yard in Peterborough disturbed their den and their mother ran off. Fitz, the only male, died about a month later from complications from pneumonia.
The indoor pen features den boxes, tire swings, climbing posts and ladders to keep the rambunctious cubs busy and hammocks for them to chill in.
“They make friends with each other,” Ben Kilham said. “They’re playing. They’re wrestling. They’re always eating.”
One cub, Manny, was brought to the center on Sept. 24 after he was spotted nestled in a tree at Bronstein Park in Manchester, causing a spectacle for city dwellers. He was tranquilized by Fish and Game officials.
“He was a robust bear,” Ethan Kilham said. “He came in weighing 48 pounds. That’s a big wild cub for this year.”
Manny was recently released to the 11-acre enclosure with five other bears.
Debbie Kilham said the bears’ conditions often are unknown when they arrive. Some have congenital diseases.
“Just when you think you know everything, something new appears,” she said.
Bear bonanza
The black bear population has doubled in the past 30 years, said Andrew Timmins, Black Bear Project leader for New Hampshire Fish and Game.
He dropped off the three cubs from Berlin on Wednesday. Timmins said a homeowner killed the mother bear after it attacked a dog. Timmins said he’s worked with the homeowner in the past to deter bears. The shooting is under investigation.
“It has been a really difficult year with a high orphaning rate due to increased female mortality,” he said.
The White Mountains and the central part of the state have bear populations above Fish and Game’s target figure. Timmons estimates there are 6,800 black bears statewide, approximately 1.6 bears per square mile.
“We have a lot of bears,” he said. “Our overall management objective is to stabilize or reduce the population depending on what part of the state they’re in.”
Bears often show up in residential areas looking for food, such as bird seed. Fish and Game works to remind the public to not put out bird feeders in the summer and to secure trash.
Vermont’s Byrne said she mostly works with people more than bears.
“We get a lot of calls about bears getting in people’s dumpsters. You know, bears in people’s yard and what to do to secure their attractants,” she said.
Backyard chicken coops have been on the rise. Electric fences are recommended to keep bears out.
Shooting a bear doesn’t solve the problem, Timmins said.
“Plenty of other bears are going to show up as long as that attractant is still present,” he said.
Timmins thinks the work being done by the state and the Kilham Center is important, but he’d rather see sows raising their own.
“We need to start working on changing those mortality factors on those sows with cubs the best we can,” he said. Some of it can be done by education and some of it by changes to regulations.
A lot of Ben Kilham’s work has to do with waylaying human fears about bears by understanding their behavior. Many of the conflicts can be avoided.
“You can read their facial expressions,” he said. “You can read their body language. They’ll communicate everything to you because they do that with other bears.”
Bear behavior
The Kilhams have a family history of studying animals. Ben Kilham’s father, Lawrence, studied the behavior of birds and other animals. Ben Kilham’s research started in 1993 with three 3-pound cubs: Boy, Curley and Squirty. He learned that bears are more social than people first believed.
He bottle-fed the cubs and became “mama bear” to them, taking them for walks. Squirty is still alive and being tracked.
“She’ll be 27 years old in January,” he said. “She produced 23 cubs. She is the matriarch, with daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters.” (Male bears disperse from their mothers to prevent inbreeding).
Boy was killed by a hunter, which happens to some of the rehabbed bears. Bears can live to be up to 40.
Ben Kilham, 70, spends time each night in his study documenting the bears’ social interactions and chipping away at research papers to be published — no small feat for a man who unabashedly speaks about his dyslexia. He has data for about 30 papers to be written.
The latest published work: Matrilinear hierarchy in the American black bear (Ursus americanus).
“They are not easy things to do,” Ben Kilham said.
He also has worked with Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China since 2008. He talks with them weekly.
Kilham Bear Center is the only one of its kind in New England.
“There are a lot of people who would love to rehabilitate bears, but, one, they don’t have a clue in what is involved and, two, most of them are huggers,” Ben Kilham said. “They just want to hug a bear, and that’s not what you do.”
He hopes to start an endowment for future endeavors and eventually hire more people. He wants the center to live on after him.
After this year, the center will have helped more than 500 bears.
“Their survival is as good as the wild population,” he said. “Very few of them get into conflict situations.”
.
For more information on the Kilham Bear Center or to donate, go to kilhambearcenter.org.
jphelps@u nionleader.com