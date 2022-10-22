 Skip to main content
Kilham Bear Center needs more room with 80-plus cubs being rehabbed

Kilham Bear Center needs more room with 80-plus cubs being rehabbed
The cub injured in Vermont is carried into the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

LYME

A n injured male black bear cub stirred a little inside a cage in the back of a Subaru SUV parked Wednesday afternoon at the Kilham Bear Center while strange humans checked its wounds.

Ben Kilham, founder of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, stands in a room reserved for the smallest cubs.
Molly Byrne, a Vermont Black Bear Program tech, delivers a bear from Leicester, Vermont, to the Kilham Bear Center with help from Ethan Kilham. Ben Kilham follows in the background.
Ethan Kilham, crouching, and Ben Kilham inspect an injured cub who has been brought to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme last week from Leicester, Vermont.
Ethan Kilhan, the bear caretaker, checks out closed-circuit TV images from the indoor area for young bears.
A bear born in January rests up high in the indoor space reserved for younger bears at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme. They stay indoors until they are old enough to be moved to an 11-acre fenced-in area where they live until they’re ready to be released into the wild, at about 18 months.
Ethan Kilham, the center’s bear caretaker, spreads apples in the large indoor enclosure for the bears too young to go to the 11-acre outdoor area.
A cub born in January walks high up on a tree structure in a room reserved for the smaller bears until they are ready to interact with the bigger bears. They stay indoors until they are old enough to be moved to an outdoor 11 acre fenced in area where more than 40 older bears live until they are about 18 months old and able to be released back into the wild.

