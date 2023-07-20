Berliners warned of suspected lioness on the loose

A police officer stands next to a vehicle of 'Animal Disease Control. Forest Fire Control', after police warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose, in Zehlendorf, Berlin, on Thursday.

 ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

BERLIN -- A presumed lioness was on the loose on Thursday in Berlin, where residents in some areas were warned to stay indoors as scores of police tried to track the animal down.

Police, who believe the animal is an escaped pet, were first alerted around midnight by two members of the public who recorded mobile phone footage of what appeared to be a wild boar and a lion chasing each other. No boar carcass has been found.