LITCHFIELD — Although a little piece of her heart breaks every time she must say goodbye to a puppy she has trained for about a year, Noora McCormick says her work with Guiding Eyes for the Blind is overwhelmingly rewarding.
Since age 10, McCormick, of Litchfield, has been training all types of puppies to prepare them for the ultimate challenge — serving as a guide dog for those with vision loss.
Now 19 years old, the young woman said that the most difficult aspect of her work is letting go.
“I love all of my dogs so much. When you go into this line of work, you know you are doing it for the greater good,” she said. “You are training them for a specific purpose, and that makes it worthwhile. These dogs are life-changing. They make such a difference.”
It takes a great level of commitment, patience and understanding to raise a guide dog, according to McCormick, who was home-schooled throughout her childhood.
This gave her time, at home, to bond with the puppies, allow them to trust her and ultimately prepare them for their next family, she explained. She has raised several puppies, five of which are currently in the field and partnered with a blind or visually impaired owner.
“These dogs save lives. They provide great companionship,” said McCormick, adding they also provide a certain level of independence and self confidence for their new owners.
Many service dogs provide their owners with the ability to stop using canes, and offer the owners with a more comfortable way of socializing, running errands and even working.
McCormick raised her first puppy with her brother, Nikolas, in 2009. She was just 9 years old at the time.
“We like to say that the dog taught us everything we shouldn’t do as trainers,” joked McCormick.
Although Foley, a yellow lab, passed the evaluation to become a guide dog, it was discovered that he had a fear of heights and was unable to progress past the harness training phase. The McCormick family eventually adopted Foley, who is now 10.
In 2012, McCormick trained Cedar, a black lab, who eventually became a guide dog for the blind and later was placed with an autistic child. Since then, she has raised Amelia, a black lab, Daiquiri, another black lab, Rosella, a German shepherd, and Hope, a black lab that just graduated from the Guiding Eyes for the Blind program earlier this month.
Without wasting any time, McCormick is now starting to train Cane, a 4-month-old German shepherd.
“He just passed his first initial evaluation and received his Guiding Eyes vest,” she said.
The entire McCormick family has been instrumental in making her dream to train puppies a reality, with her parents and brother often helping behind the scenes.
“And, my sister, Natalie, helped me raise three of the last puppies. It is a full family effort,” she said. “Guiding Eyes for the Blind is like a second family for me. They worked with me and mentored me. They taught me a lot about life and experience, which has shaped me into who I am today and helped me discover my passion for training dogs.”
Guiding Eyes for the Blind is a nonprofit organization based in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. Since its inception in 1954, it has graduated more than 7,000 guide dog teams, according to its website.
McCormick is one of dozens of trainers who help to create more than 170 guide dog teams each year with Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
One of the most rewarding parts of McCormick’s work is attending the dog’s graduation and witnessing them with their new owner and hearing how much the dog has changed their life for the better.
“It is really, really heartwarming knowing that these guide dogs give them so much freedom,” she said.
“It makes it so worth having to give them up.”
