LONDONDERRY — Nearly three years ago, Suzanne Burke’s 12-year-old daughter, Lauren, found a wounded mourning dove outside their former home in Nashua. Since then, they’ve cared for the bird.
Now, Burke is afraid the state wants to take the bird away and euthanize it, which she says would break her daughter’s heart. They named the bird “Coo.”
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say mourning doves are a protected and wild species and are illegal to own for anyone who isn’t a licensed rehabilitator or exhibitor.
“I understand it’s illegal to own a wild animal. I’m not stupid,” Burke said. “I just decided it’s better off here. I know it’s safe, I know how to take care of it and it’s not going to be killed.”
Burke said she suspects the bird flew into a window. She and her daughter nursed the bird to the point where it didn’t need to be hand-fed, but it is still unable to fly or perch. While Burke says she is not a veterinarian, she assessed that the bird had no physical damage, based on her experience raising and selling parrots for about 10 years.
“It never regained the ability to fly. It definitely has some neurological damage,” Burke said.
They’ve kept the bird in a cage with a flat floor, and the bird is able to eat and drink out of plates.
Last month, after Burke lost her job at a cannabis dispensary in Cambridge, Mass., she looked into finding the bird a new home. She reached out to the Massabesic Audubon Center and Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rescue & Rehab to explore her options. The Audubon Center didn’t want the bird, and the rehab center offered to take it, but Burke was afraid they would euthanize it.
Ultimately, Burke found another job and decided to keep the bird.
But soon after she reached out to those organizations, someone tipped off Fish and Game and, on Monday afternoon, a wildlife officer stopped by Burke’s Londonderry home and spoke to her daughter while Burke was at work.
Now she fears that if they come again, it will be the last time she and her daughter ever see the bird.
“We’re not here to kick in doors or anything like that,” said Maj. David Walsh of Fish and Game.
Walsh said they will try again to speak with Burke, but considering that there’s no apparent danger or health risk caused by having it in their home, he said they would take Burke’s and her daughter’s feelings into account and be as accommodating as they can.
“We’ll try to be reasonable,” Walsh said.
He said Fish and Game plans on taking the mourning dove to a rehabilitator, and that if it is unable to be rehabilitated and freed into the wild, it would likely be euthanized. If Burke wishes to take the bird to a rehabilitator herself, that is also an option, Walsh said.
In general, if anyone finds a wounded wild animal, he or she should contact Fish and Game or a licensed rehabilitator, he said.
Walsh said if his family had come to find a bird in a similar situation, he would have used it as a teaching moment for his own 8-year-old daughter, about animal suffering and “the right thing to do in the grand scheme of things.”
Burke said the animal is not in any pain, but Walsh said the quality of life for a bird that cannot fly, perch or return to its own kind is also a consideration.
Anxious to find any loophole that might save the bird’s life, Burke is considering applying for a license that would make it legal for her to keep it, but Walsh said, barring any change to the rules, they would not likely grant such a license.
“We wouldn’t do that, no,” Walsh said.
He said it would set a bad precedent, and open the floodgates for any citizen who wants to adopt a wounded wild animal, without any medical training or oversight.
Lt. Heidi Murphy with Fish and Game said according to the administrative rules the only chance to keep an unreleasable animal alive would be if a rehabilitator needed it to nurse another of its kind, or if a licensed exhibitor saw educational value in the person keeping it.
Both prospects seem like a long shot, Murphy said, considering the state the animal is in.
“That’s not ideal,” Murphy said.
For Burke to apply to become an exhibitor herself is also not a hopeful alternative since local land-use boards aren’t likely to approve the zoning variances required to open a facility in her home.
Burke has an adversarial history with Fish and Game. She said she used to breed quaker parrots for about a decade, when another breeder told authorities that the species was illegal to breed or own.
At the time, Fish and Game gave her 30 days to find a home for the parrots or else they would be seized and possibly euthanized. Burke lobbied state legislators, and the state Senate unanimously passed a bill legalizing quaker parrots as pets. Then-Gov. John Lynch signed it into law in 2011.
For unrelated reasons, Burke stopped breeding the parrots around the same time.