A pair of loons nesting in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire are the stars of the Loon Preservation Committee’s 24/7 cam.
The loons laid their first egg on May 24 and a second on May 27; biologists expect chicks to hatch from June 19–21. Viewers can tune in to watch as the loons incubate their eggs and interact with one another and with the other wildlife species that they share the lake with.
Longtime Loon Preservation Committee (LPC) volunteer and loon cam operator Bill Gassman said 2020 was a banner year for viewership. The cam is in its seventh year of operation.
“Watching the loons carry on with their normal nesting routine, as well as being able to immerse themselves in the peaceful lake setting, seemed to be a much needed respite from everything else that was going on in the world last spring,” Gassman said in a news release.
LPC hopes the loon cam will help to educate the public about New Hampshire’s loons and the threats that they face while on our lakes, said LPC senior biologist and Executive Director, Harry Vogel.
“These include natural threats like dealing with swarms of black flies or predation, but also many human-caused threats, such as lead poisoning resulting from the ingestion of lead fishing tackle, fishing line entanglement that renders loons unable to eat or keep their feathers waterproofed, boat strikes, and nest failures due to human recreational pressure,” Vogel said.
“If the loon cam can help to get more people to care about loons and become interested in protecting them, then we’ve done our job.”
He said the Moultonborough-based nonprofit monitors loons throughout the state as part of its mission to restore and maintain a healthy population in New Hampshire and to promote a greater understanding of loons and the natural world. To access the loon cam, go to loon.org/looncam.