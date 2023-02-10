 Skip to main content
Loons rescued from NH lakes after cold snap

Seven loons trapped by ice on two of New Hampshire's largest lakes have been safely rescued and released into the Atlantic Ocean.

Wildlife biologists involved in the rescue say last weekend’s extreme cold caused the big lakes to finally ice over, trapping the large birds on the ice.

