 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Making bats count in New Hampshire

In a flash
Buy Now

As night approaches, two bats fly out of a building as Susie Spikol, a Bat Counts volunteer, clicks a counter to record them. She was part of a team counting bats in a secluded location in the Monadnock region.

 PHOTO BY THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Just before dusk on a warm summer evening, a trio of volunteers is poised, clickers in hand, peering intently at an abandoned wooden building.

They’re watching for bats — while trying valiantly to ignore the bloodthirsty mosquitoes swarming about.

Bat Counts volunteers
Buy Now

Getting ready for the bat counting to begin are volunteers, from left, Susie Spikol, Parker Schuerman and Brett Thelen. The trio are among a cadre of volunteers who battle mosquitoes and steamy weather to track the population of New Hampshire’s endangered bats.
Waiting for dusk
Buy Now

Brett Thelen from the Harris Center for Conservation Education, a volunteer for Bat Counts, holds her counter and clipboard while waiting for the bats to appear.
Watching and waiting
Buy Now

Bat Counts volunteer Parker Schuerman, director of land and ecological management for New Hampshire Audubon, closely watches an opening in an abandoned building as he waits for bats to emerge.
Bat habitat
Buy Now

A pond near the building housing the bats settles into darkness as the animals emerge. It’s an ideal habitat for the animals, attracting plenty of mosquitos.
A blur of motion
Buy Now

A solitary bat flies by in a blur during a visit by Bat Counts volunteers to a secluded location in the Monadnock region. It’s a challenge to capture the animal’s flight as darkness falls.
Nap time
Buy Now

A bat takes a siesta while hanging from a tree in Hooksett.
Night hunters
Buy Now

A couple of bats are seen against the night sky as they hunt bugs.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred