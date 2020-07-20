Man gored by bull: 'I got the wind knocked out of me'

BRENTWOOD -- John Fabiano didn’t think it would end well when the bull stared at him.
“The bull looked me right in the eyes, like with his left eye, and from there I knew what he was going to do,” said the 58-year-old Brentwood man who is recovering in Exeter Hospital after he was gored during an encounter Saturday night that ended with police shooting and killing the two animals.
Fabiano suffered four broken ribs and road rash in the attack, which happened shortly after Robert Lavallee's bulls got loose from his property at 33 Crawley Falls Road.
According to Brentwood police, the two bulls escaped just before 8 p.m. and made their way to nearby Meadow's Mirth Farm on South Road.
Josh Jennings, who owns Meadow's Mirth, said he saw the bulls in his vegetable garden and could tell they were agitated. He kept his distance.
“They charged at me a couple times, but I was far enough away and it was mostly just posturing. One was particularly tense, the other was a lot more friendly so I was just trying to calm the situation,” Jennings said.
Jennings said Lavellee and police soon arrived and coaxed the bulls away from his property and back toward Crawley Falls Road and home.
While police were keeping a watchful eye and the owner was walking near them, Fabiano, who lives on South Road next to the intersection with Crawley Falls Road, noticed the commotion outside and said he thought Lavellee's 600-pound pig had gotten loose.
Fabiano said he walked to the end of his driveway to see what was going on. He claims that at that point he was about 30 feet from the animals. He said he saw one of the bulls appear to sniff the tires of a police cruiser and then the bull began staring at him.
“I was backing up, but I didn’t turn my back on it,” he said.
Police have said Fabiano was told multiple times to stay back, but that he didn’t listen.
Police Chief Ellen Arcieri said Monday that police had “requested the individual that got injured to remove himself.”
Fabiano denies the police claims.
“Nobody spoke to me at all,” he said, adding that he “never talked to anybody” and the entire ordeal happened within about a minute.
According to Fabiano, the bulls were about 20 feet away when one of them suddenly began to run toward him. Fabiano said he was chased around a police cruiser and at one point considered hopping onto the hood to get away.
“I could hear it behind me,” he said.
Fearing he would be stabbed in the back by the bull’s horns, Fabiano said he decided to face the animal.
“As soon as I turned around the bull was right there, right in front of me,” he said. “The reaction time was like zero -- either do it now or get seriously hurt or even die.”
At that point, Fabiano said he grabbed the bull’s horns.
“I knew he was going to flip me,” he said.
And he was right.
The bull picked him up and threw him into the air. Fabiano said he landed on the horns of the other bull, which appeared more interested in eating bushes, and then fell onto the ground.
“It swung me to get me off of it. It was horrible. I got the wind knocked out of me,” he said.
Following the attack, police said the bull began to charge again.
At that point, police made the decision to fire on the two bulls. They were shot and killed by Brentwood and State Police.
“It was a horrific situation, but the officers made the right call for the public safety at large. The bulls had already injured this individual and they charged another individual,” Arcieri said, adding that police were also concerned that the bulls could get out onto nearby Route 125.
Fabiano said he also felt that police had no choice at that point.
“I felt bad. I did not want them to kill the bulls,” he said.
Lavallee, the owner of the bulls, was too distraught to talk about the incident when approached at his farm Monday morning.
Fabiano was treated in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain hospitalized for a few more days.
While he knows the attack could have been deadly, he said, “I don’t feel lucky because I’m in some serious pain.”