Police officers deliver kitten

Santa Claus got a hand from two city officers on Christmas Day. A social media post by the Manchester Police Department told the story of one small Christmas miracle orchestrated by the police department. After a young girl’s cat died, the post said, a donor dropped off an orange kitten at the police station. Police did not release the name of the donor, or of the girl. On Wednesday, officers Jack Wagoner and Steve Bates brought the kitten to the girl’s house, along with food and other gifts.

 Courtesy

MANCHESTER — Santa Claus got a hand from two city officers on Christmas Day. 

A social media post by the Manchester Police Department told the story of one small Christmas miracle orchestrated by the police department.

After a young girl's cat died, the post said, a donor dropped off an orange kitten at the police station. Police did not release the name of the donor, or of the girl.

On Wednesday, officers Jack Wagoner and Steve Bates brought the kitten to the girl's house, along with food and other gifts. 

Tags

Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Wednesday, December 18, 2019