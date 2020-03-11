MANCHESTER — City police hope to have a name for their new comfort dog soon but say they need the public's help.
Department employees were asked to suggest possible names with special meaning to either the police department or the city, which were whittled down to five candidates residents are being asked to vote for. They are:
- Patch - Short for Dispatch.
- Amos - Short for Amoskeag.
- Sam - Short for Samuel Blodgett, the early-American lawyer, industrialist and financier who founded Manchester.
- Harry - In 1722, this area was settled by colonists and first called Old Harry's Town.
- Rex - In Latin it means king, as in 'King' of the the Queen City. Also, Manchester is home to the Rex Theatre.
The puppy, a black Labrador retriever, was donated by Hero Pups of Portsmouth. Its handler will be Det. Justin Bretton.
To pick your favorite name for the department's new comfort pooch take the survey here: surveymonkey.com/r/mpd_comfortdog