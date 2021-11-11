The Humane Society of Greater Nashua has a guidebook for young pet owners, thanks to a Merrimack teen who earned Girl Scout’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
“For my Silver Award, I had redone a dog yard for the Humane Society,” said Meaghan Shepard of Merrimack, explaining how she discovered the need for an activity booklet for the many people who tour the facility and for when shelter workers visit schools.
“To take it a step further, I reached out to Brownie troops for the pet badge,” Shepard said in a news release.
Her project was called Humane Society Pet Activity Book.
Designing the booklet was no small task. Shepard had to plan, draw, and design the many activities, including coloring pages, a word search, fun facts and information about caring for pets, a word scramble, and more.
Some of it was done digitally, while the cover and other pages were hand-drawn then converted to a digital file. She then oversaw the printing at a print shop. To pay for the first printing, the Girl Scouts of Troop 10151 decided to give Shepard $200 in Girl Scout Cookie earnings.
The Humane Society has agreed to cover the costs of printing the booklet in the future.
We are “over the moon!” said Becky Longval of the Humane Society. “We use these children’s workbooks often and give them out daily.”
Longval said Shepard worked with the humane society to learn about animal welfare and how education makes a difference in the lives of animals.
“She has also learned to raise funds for printing these workbooks and followed through the entire process by going to the printing company and delivering these workbooks to us,” Longval said.
Shepard also worked with several Daisy and Brownie troops so they could earn their Girl Scout pet badge, adapting the activities in the booklet for the group.
“I had them do pet bingo worksheets on how to take care of pets, then I did some pet grooming things,” Shepard said.
She had worked as a counselor at a summer day camp at Wasserman Park over the summer with 5- and 6-year-olds, an experience that paid off working with the Girl Scouts in kindergarten through third grade.
Shepard started in Girl Scouts as a Brownie, and is now a Girl Scout Ambassador in 12th grade at Merrimack High School. She has happy memories of participating in camporees and organizing Girl Scout dances before the pandemic hit.
“I liked that because I get to plan a lot,” she said.
At school she’s played field hockey for three years, is in the National Honor Society, and in her sophomore year won an award for academic excellence in Spanish.
Shepard spent more than 80 hours on her Gold Award project.
“Meaghan is an amazing young woman,” said Longval. “I hope she will always look back and know she made a difference by bringing awareness and educating young kids about important animal welfare issues.”
Shepard expects to graduate from high school this spring, and is hoping to attend college in Washington, D.C., possibly in a field involving math or policy.