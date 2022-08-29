A young, handicapped miniature horse who melted hearts recently when he was finally able to take off running with the use of a cart may be able to run without the adaptive device soon.
Turbo is not yet healed from knee surgery, but his whinny spoke volumes when he was visited by a familiar face last week at the animal hospital where he is recovering.
“I opened his stall door and called for him and he turned around and whinnied so loud. He was so happy to see me,” said Bobbi Donzello, an animal caregiver and board of directors member at Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven where Turbo lives.
“I laid in his stall with him for some time, cuddling him and giving each other kisses. He loves to give kisses. Despite needing surgery and staying in the hospital he is still a typical baby boy. He’s sassy, loves to give love bites and play.”
Turbo, who is 3 months old and weighs 70 pounds, was born with a rare, genetic condition — luxating patella, essentially meaning his hind knee caps weren’t located where they should be.
Until he got the cart, Turbo could only walk in a hunched position with all his weight on his front legs, his back legs dragging. It was painful.
“We’re not 100 percent sure about what the future looks like,” said Megan Pereira, founder and president of the sanctuary.
The hope is that Turbo will be able to walk and run in the field without the cart just like his goat friends.
One thing they are sure about is that the bill is high. Pereira said they are seeking donations to help with the astronomical expense. The hospital bill is already more than $10,000 and still rising, Pereira said, plus Turbo will need physical therapy.
The sanctuary is 100% donor funded. Fundraisers are being planned to offset Turbo’s bills. Pereira thought donations would pour in when Turbo’s story of getting the cart for mobility spread quickly on social media.
Walkin’ Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, donated the cart after coming across Turbo’s story on social media.
But Pereira said monetary donations haven’t been there.
“Donations are at an all-time low right now, and we really need help covering his bills,” said Pereira, also a veterinary technician. “There are tons of complications that can happen with this procedure. But we are giving him his best chance at living his best life, as long as he continues to tell us he wants to fight.”
The surgery put Turbo’s kneecaps where they belonged, she said.
Turbo’s special-needs status hasn’t affected his “spitfire” personality.
“He’s very sassy and not afraid to let you know how he’s feeling at any given moment,” Pereira said. “If he’s annoyed with you, he will let you know, and if you want cuddles, he will also let you know. He’s very opinionated but can be very sweet.”
Pereira said Turbo is extra work, but that is true of most of the animals she takes in because of a “soft spot for special needs animals.”
Among the animals at the 10-acre sanctuary are two goats with ability issues and two blind goats.
They recently lost a goat, Peaches, who was wheelchair-bound and had to be constantly supervised.
“With my background in veterinary medicine, I always take the sickest of the sick animals,” she said.
Asked if Turbo has horse friends at the sanctuary, Pereira said that so far he’s only met her horse Jax over the stall door.
“Turbo was so excited and happy to see another horse,” she said. “They were super friendly with each other, and I hope that one day Turbo can potentially walk on his own so they can meet for real.”