With confirmation that Mink the bear had died, the hunt to find her three cubs is on as they will need help getting through winter safely.
“The cubs are probably roaming more widely than before,” said Ben Kilham, the bear expert who runs the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme.
Mink was something of an Upper Valley celebrity and was being radio tracked by Kilham and the New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Bear Project team. Team members found Mink’s carcass found this week near the Mascoma River in Lebanon, though her three male cubs born this year were not near the body.
Kilham said her radio signal went out for about four days until something seems to have moved her collar and reset the radio signal. That allowed researchers to find her by the river. The data from the collar shows that she started moving slowly in the days before her death. Kilham said that slow movement is unusual for a bear and could be an indication she was hit by a car, but more information is needed.
“We need to do a necropsy,” he said.
The data shows that it took Mink days to get to her final resting place, Kilham said. Bears are often hit by cars and can travel miles before the injury stops them, he said.
Mink became famous for her escapades in Hanover and Lebanon, and was in danger of being euthanized by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers in 2017 until Gov. Chris Sununu got involved and pardoned them.
“Mink reminded us of all that New Hampshire has to offer and the importance of wildlife preservation,” Sununu said in a tweet about her death.
Mink and her cubs became brazen in their search for food in the Upper Valley. Her then-cub family was seen in yards, getting close to houses. Mink is believed to have injured a family dog. The bears were often seen close to downtown Hanover. The littering habits of Dartmouth College students was blamed for attracting the bears.
With the bears getting too close to humans, something had to be done. Fish and Game caught up with Mink and her cubs and they spent time at Kilham’s bear rehabilitation center. Mink was sent about 1,000 miles north and released, but she was spotted back in Hanover last year. Andrew Timmins with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said her journey back to the Upper Valley was not a surprise.
“We thought there was a strong chance of (her returning); it was behavior we’ve seen in bears in the past,” Timmins said last year.
Kilham wants to get the three current cubs secured before they fall victim to a car accident, and before the colder winter weather takes hold. Young bears without a mother may not be able to get enough food to build up a fat store for the winter, he said. Kilham is not too concerned about a difficult search for these bears.
“They’re probably going to shop up in somebody’s backyard,” Kilham said.
If anyone spots the cubs they are encouraged to contact Fish and Game at 603-271-2461