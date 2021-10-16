From urban backyards to rural fields, even alongside our busiest highways, wild turkeys seem to be everywhere this fall.
“We do have a healthy and abundant population of turkeys throughout the state,” said Allison Keating, the turkey project leader for New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Data from the agency’s annual spring/summer turkey brood survey haven’t been tallied yet, but there are clues that turkeys are thriving. Fish and Game received 1,265 reports from 198 communities across the state, Keating said.
“That’s a lot of reports, which is great,” she said.
The abundance of wild turkeys is a wildlife success story in New Hampshire.
Native to the state, they were present during colonial times. But the landscape was changing because of farming and animal husbandry, and with no hunting regulations in place, Keating said, “They were over-harvested.”
The last turkey sighting was recorded in the town of Weare in 1854.
More than 100 years later, Fish and Game wildlife biologists tried to reintroduce the species, using birds imported from West Virginia to Pawtuckaway State Park, but that was unsuccessful.
They tried again in 1975, bringing 25 turkeys from New York state to the town of Walpole. This time it worked. Fish and Game estimates the state now has more than 40,000 wild turkeys.
“It’s often said that the turkey reestablishment is the most successful reintroduction attempt in the state,” Keating said.
If turkeys seem more evident now, that’s largely a function of the season. Turkey behavior changes depending on the time of year, Keating said.
Spring is mating season. “So you’ll see the big males strutting in full display and hear them gobbling in the spring,” she said.
After mating, the hens do all the work: they lay eggs, incubate the nest and take care of the young once they’ve hatched.
“The males have nothing to do with raising the young,” Keating said. “They have one thing in mind and that’s reproducing and keeping the species going.”
When summer comes, hens join together to raise their young, called poults. Females that didn’t have young or lost them to predation often join them and help raise the poults.
“The hens stick together with their young, and the males stick together, and they go their separate ways,” Keating said.
Time to talk turkey
This time of year, male and female turkeys, along with the growing youngsters, are regrouping into mixed flocks, which typically have a dominant male and dominant female. “They’re starting to figure out the flocks they’re going to be with for the winter,” she said.
“That’s why we’re seeing bigger groups of turkeys now.”
It’s also why some males (toms) act aggressively this time of year, Keating said.
“We get reports of a male turkey that will see his reflection in the wheel of a vehicle and become aggressive,” she said. “They’re establishing that hierarchy of who’s going to be in charge in the flock for the winter.”
They may even act aggressively toward humans who get in their way.
“We tell people to bang on pots and pans — be loud — if they’re being intimidating like that,” Keating said. “Make it an uncomfortable environment for them.”
And take down the bird feeders that entice turkeys to your yard if you don’t want them there, she said.
Most people in New Hampshire welcome these distinctive, often comical, visitors.
The annual survey asks people to rate their attitudes about turkeys and, Keating said, “Consistently, 99% of people just really like turkey on the landscape.”
What’s the appeal of these large birds?
“I think they’re just fun to watch,” Keating said
Turkeys can fly, albeit awkwardly, and they roost in trees overnight. “They can glide for long distances, but they don’t flap their wings like a hawk,” Keating said.
Drivers often spot turkeys pecking precariously close to busy highways, and there’s a reason for that.
“They use the little pebbles and little stones as part of their digestion process,” Keating explained. “Those go into their gizzards and when they eat, it helps them grind up their food.”
Big game numbers
Turkey hunting also is popular here.
Today [Sunday] is the last day of the annual week-long fall shotgun season. Fall archery season began in September and runs through Dec. 15 (Dec. 8 in the far north).
New Hampshire also has a spring turkey season in May.
Hunters have to be licensed and must register their turkeys. Last year because of COVID-19, hunters were allowed to register their turkeys online for the first time, and the program was so popular that the agency made the change permanent, Keating said.
In 2020, the combined spring and fall harvests totaled 6,302 birds statewide, the third consecutive year of record harvests, according to Fish and Game.
This year, Fish and Game also is asking hunters to collect blood samples as part of a study to determine whether turkeys are becoming infected with West Nile virus.
Keating said southern and mid-Atlantic states have seen dramatic declines in their grouse populations, with West Nile virus was implicated. Some states also have started seeing declines in their turkey populations. “They wonder if there’s any correlation,” Keating said.
A doctoral student at the University of Georgia is collecting blood samples to look for answers.
Blood from a turkey
How exactly do you collect a blood sample from a turkey?
That involves a paper blood filter strip, Keating said. Hunters just have to dip it in fresh blood from a harvested turkey, seal it in a plastic bag and mail it to her; she’ll send the samples off to Georgia, she said.
Everyone has their own favorite recipe for cooking wild turkey, she said.
“Some people like putting them in a crockpot and letting them cook all day, because that tenderizes the meat,” she said.
“Some people just like to chop up the meat and fry it in a frying pan with peppers and onions,” she said. And others skin the turkey, “cover the whole thing in bacon and bake in the oven.”
But this is not your typical turkey raised domestically, Keating said.
“If you’re trying to feed a big group at Thanksgiving, a wild turkey is not going to be your first choice,” she said “They’re not big and plump and juicy like the ones you get from the grocery store.”