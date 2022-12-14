An Alaska law enforcement officer was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a muskox who charged the man as he was trying to protect his dogs outside of his home, according to state authorities.

The Alaska State Troopers said that Curtis Worland, a court services officer with the agency, attempted to haze a group of muskox that was threatening his dog kennel outside of his home in Nome, Alaska. But as he attempted to protect the dogs from harm, Worland, 36, was attacked by one of the muskox and suffered a fatal wound, according to the agency.