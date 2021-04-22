Nashua’s first public park for canines is one step closer to reality.
A tentative purchase-and-sale agreement for a nearly five acre parcel of land next to the Nashua River has been approved by the land owners, the Nashua Millyard Associates, Inc., and will now be considered by the Board of Aldermen as the future dog park site.
“This location is perfect. It is right near Mine Falls Park. It is right near the Tree Streets neighborhood -- very accessible from downtown,” said city planner Julie Chizmas.
A dog park advisory committee was formed in 2019 and has been searching for an ideal location in the downtown area to build a dog park.
“This one was actually the best,” Alderwoman Patricia Klee said of the parcel behind the W.H. Bagshaw Company at 1 Pine St. Extension. The property being considered for the park is directly next to one of the entrances to Mine Falls Park, and is often mistaken as city-owned property, said officials.
Mayor Jim Donchess said it is in the best interest of the city to acquire the property, regardless of the dog park.
Donchess said there was a competing potential buyer for the parcel who was hoping to create a private parking lot on the site, which he said would not have been beneficial for the Mine Falls Park entrance nearby.
The parcel being eyed for the future dog park sits in the floodplain zone, meaning it cannot easily be developed, according to city officials.
On Wednesday, the aldermanic finance committee approved a $49,683 contract with Ironwood & Hoyle, Tanner & Associates for consulting services and a feasibility study to determine if the lot can be developed into a dog park, locate underground structures, wires and utilities, evaluate the site hydrology and create an operation and management plan for the park.
“I didn’t realize we had to purchase the land,” said Alderwoman Elizabeth Lu, questioning why the city would enter into a purchase-and-sale agreement prior to the results of the feasibility study.
The study, said Chizmas, will also design the park and help identify any potential sources for grant funding.
Even if the dog park is never constructed, Donchess said the city’s acquisition of the parcel will guarantee that the existing public entrance to Mine Falls Park will be preserved.
The acquisition cost was not disclosed during Wednesday’s meeting, and the price tag to construct the park has not yet been determined, but will be included in the new study.
Since dogs are not permitted to roam free at Mine Falls Park, although they sometimes do, Klee said this area would be an ideal location for a dog park. Residents can walk their pets on the trails and then let them run free in the gated park, said Klee.