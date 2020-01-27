NASHUA -- While the majority of the dogs rescued from a Bradford kennel last summer have since been adopted, one of the puppies is about to become a canine celebrity as she makes her national television debut on Sunday.
Lilah, a 7-month-old Golden Retriever Labrador mix, was one of several puppies that were born after their moms were rescued last June from squalid conditions in Bradford.
On Sunday, Lilah will be featured during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI. Lilah is one of nearly 100 rescue dogs that will compete for the coveted title of Puppy Bowl champions.
“In this case, Lilah is a second-stringer, but the excitement still exists. Lilah is a celebrity pup, and it is so meaningful because of her connection to the Bradford rescues,” said Chuck Mattia, assistant director of development and marketing for the Humane Society of Greater Nashua.
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a Bradford kennel last summer, and about half of those animals were taken in by the Humane Society of Greater Nashua. Four of the dogs that ended up in Nashua were pregnant and had delivered their litters within just two weeks of arriving at the shelter; Lilah was born into one of those litters, explained Mattia.
Lilah, at about 14 weeks old, traveled to New York City with some veterinarian technicians to participate in the filming of Puppy Bowl in October. Shortly after her return, Lilah was adopted by Gia Bonilla, the general manager of the Boston Billiard Club and Casino in Nashua.
“It is an honor to be considered an official Puppy Bowl shelter, and we certainly like the notoriety associated with it, and working with Animal Planet is kind of a cool thing,” said Mattia.
For the past five years, puppies with the local shelter have been featured on the big screen during the Puppy Bowl, providing the once stray canines with a little bit of stardom.
All of the puppies participating in the big game are divided into teams -- Team Ruff and Team Fluff. They will square off with an estimated 12.5 million viewers expected to watch the telecast.
A roster of the pups is now available on Animal Planet’s website, along with photographs of the energetic canines.
Overall, 96 puppies from 61 shelters will participate in the game.
“For the last 16 years, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has owned the world’s cutest sporting event on television. On football’s biggest day, two teams of the fluffiest and cuddliest line barkers and wide retrievers take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles,” a news release states.
The annual Puppy Bowl airs at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday on Animal Planet. A viewing party has been planned from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Anheuser Busch’s Biergarten in Merrimack.
Lilah will be in attendance for the festivities, along with a hot dog bar, puppy chow dessert and a Lilah kissing booth, according to Mattia.
Mattia said there are still two dogs that were rescued from the Bradford kennel that have not yet been adopted from the Nashua shelter.
“They have been with us since the middle of June. They still have some work to do, and it is going to take a special owner to work with us to find them a home,” said Mattia. “These poor pups were left with very little dignity.”
Johnny and Kirk are both 2½-year-old male dogs, and while they are still timid, they have stolen the hearts of shelter workers, according to Mattia.