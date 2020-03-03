A female cat found inside a trash bag was rescued by Nashua solid waste workers after they heard it crying in the back of a garbage truck.
If the city employees had not discovered the animal, it would have likely been killed by the folding crusher plate used to condense trash.
“We could have crushed her, or squished her,” said Carla Thibodeau, who was driving the garbage truck in the French Hill area last Thursday.
She said a fellow employee, Jeff Currier, was at the rear of the truck and had dumped a trash cart when Thibodeau pulled over to the side of the road and Currier noticed something unusual.
“He had seen a bag moving and heard crying sounds. At first he thought it was a child crying,” Thibodeau said of Currier. “He waved for me to get out of the truck and when I walked over I could see claws coming through the bag.”
The cat was discovered inside a black, tied trash bag, which also included other garbage items and some mail, according to Thibodeau.
“It scared the heck out of me,” said Currier. “I usually hear batteries or toys, but this was such a different screeching noise. We have had animals in the hopper before, like possums or raccoons, but they typically run out as soon as we dump the barrel.”
Currier said he made a small hole in the bag and the cat almost instantly poked her head through.
“It was sad to see that the bag was tied,” he added.
Police were notified about the cat, who was moved to the front of the garbage truck where she was able to keep warm next to the heater.
Lt. Pat Hannon said Tuesday the incident does not appear to be criminal.
He described it as an accident, and said "an elderly individual ... was pretty distraught by it.” He said the cat was an indoor/outdoor pet and somehow ended up in the trash.
Hannon said he is unsure whether the owner of the cat will attempt to regain custody of the pet.
Thibodeau praised Currier for being alert and quick enough to stop the garbage truck before the cat was seriously injured or killed.
“She is a beautiful cat. If I didn’t already have three cats at home, I would have taken her,” said Thibodeau. “We see a lot of odd things, but nothing like this.”
The police department’s animal control officer took the animal to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, where it is recovering.
Thibodeau said the animal is estimated to be about 10 or 12 years old.
“She is very affectionate and she was very grateful to have been found,” said Thibodeau.
Currier has been checking in on the cat. He told workers at the humane society to name the cat Lucky.
“We just love happy endings,” said Lauren Byers, public relations administrator with the city's Public Works Department. “There are a lot of people who want to adopt the cat, which is so heartwarming.”