DOVER -- Meet Seamus, the German shorthaired pointer who lives in Candia.
Seamus is estimated to be about 4 years old and his owner, Stacy Hamilton, says he loves to go for walks and play with his dog friends.
Life for Seamus was different a year ago when he lived in Middleton and went by the name Magic Mike. Authorities found him at a house on Route 153 on Feb. 21 along with two other dogs that had allegedly died from starvation.
The elderly man who owned Seamus, Albert Colburn, was charged with animal cruelty, accused of failing to adequately provide for Seamus and accused in the deaths of the two other dogs. Jury selection in his trial begins Monday at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover. Colburn’s trial begins on Feb. 19.
On June 23, 2010, Colburn was convicted of 11 counts of animal cruelty in Rochester District Court. He was banned from owning or caring for animals for three years after officials found evidence of extreme animal hoarding at his property.
“He should have never had animals after the first time,” Hamilton said in an interview with the New Hampshire Union Leader on Friday.
When Seamus was rescued, he had to be medicated with trazodone before anyone could interact with him. On the way home from the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham, Seamus threw up in the car, Hamilton said.
Seamus, who has very poor vision, has adapted well to his new life with Hamilton, her husband and their 85-pound German shorthaired pointer, Rooney.
Seamus is "almost playful, like a puppy,” Hamilton said. “We have lots of play dates. He’s good with other dogs.”
Hamilton sent a letter to prosecutors asking them to make sure Colburn is punished to the fullest extent of the law. She said she decided to reach out to County Attorney Thomas Velardi and his staff because, with Colburn’s trial approaching, she has been feeling anxious.
One of the three animal cruelty charges against Colburn will be dropped prior to trial based on a ruling that suppressed certain evidence that Judge Mark Howard determined was illegally obtained by authorities.