Emily Aho is ready to move into the next home base for the Newfoundland Pony Conservancy Center, once she finds it, after the planned relocation to a larger facility out of state fell through while they were in the process of moving.
“The good thing is we’re packed and ready to go,” Aho said.
Aho and her husband, George Aho, run the non-profit dedicated to conserving the rare breed of Newfoundland pony out of their Jaffrey property near the base of Mount Monadnock.
There are around 40 Newfoundland ponies in the United States, and 23 of those ponies are from the Ahos’ organization.
Emily Aho said that earlier this year an anonymous donor presented the organization with the opportunity to move to a large facility with an indoor riding ring. This would have allowed the group to offer year-round equine therapy, one of the missions of the conservancy.
The conservancy offers a Heal the Heroes program to bring equine therapy to healthcare workers dealing with trauma, as well as other programs based on using horse care skills. The conservancy also works to breed the Newfoundland ponies to increase their population.
The farm donation would have allowed the organization to expand, but because of the pending move a lot of the programs had to stop, she said.
“We didn’t really want to leave, anyway,” she said.
She said they were in the process of bringing things up to the new property this summer. As the official move date got closer, they were able to sell their Jaffrey Road home, and Aho said the next day the donor sent a letter rescinding the offer.
“We’ve been struggling all summer to get up there,” she said.
What could have been a devastating blow for the Ahos and the conservancy may turn out OK, she said. Already the buyers of the Jaffrey property are letting them stay on for six months, and the Ahos have started looking at new locations.
"We’ve had two offers today,” she said. “Our community is rallying for us.”
Newfoundland ponies evolved on the rugged island of Newfoundland in Canada. The Ahos have been working to save the unique breed for more than a decade, starting the conservancy in Jaffrey and working with officials in Canada where the breed is critically endangered.
Emily Aho said the ponies used to roam Newfoundland by the thousands. The friendly breed was easily tamed by the settlers and helped clear the land. She said the ponies worked alongside people in creating Newfoundland.
“What you have in the Newfoundland pony is unique, not only to North America, but to the world. Neither Canada nor America have any indigenous historic pony breeds left that remain unaltered and deliberately unimproved by outside breeds; only Newfoundland does,” said Victoria Tollman, Executive Director, Equus Survival Trust.
The ponies fell out of favor as people on Newfoundland were able to replace the friendly pack animal with ATVs and other vehicles. The population was at more than 12,000 in the 1970s, but as more of the traditional jobs ponies performed were being done by machines, local laws discouraged breeding, and thousands of the ponies started to make their way into the Canadian meat markets.
Last year the conservancy celebrated just the second Newfoundland pony born in the United States with the birth of a pony named Sam. The Ahos are currently keeping nine ponies on their property, and have another 14 fostered out. Whatever happens next, there will be a home for the ponies, she said.
“The ponies are leading us down the path,” she said. “We’re going with the ponies.”