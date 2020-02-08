NEWMARKET — Kaitlyn Ferretti is planning to open a new cafe that will feature a menu of hot drinks, baked goodies — and lots of cats.
The Tipsy Tabby cat cafe is believed to be the first of its kind in New Hampshire, said Ferretti, who recently purchased the building at 90 Main St. with her husband that will soon become the home for her new pet project.
“It’ll be a space where people can socialize with adoptable cats, and if they fall in love with one, they can apply to take it home. … I also want to provide a space where people who can’t have cats can socialize with cats in a relaxed environment,” said the 31-year-old Newmarket woman.
Ferretti plans to foster felines up for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue in Seabrook.
She expects to have about 10 cats hanging out at the cafe on most days.
The goal is to create a place where customers can enjoy coffee, tea, a homemade spiked hot chocolate and packaged baked items from a local bakery while mingling with the cats.
The food area will be completely separate from the cat space, but Ferretti said patrons can grab their food and drinks, and if they choose, can make their way over to spend time with the cats.
While Ferretti will have paperwork available for anyone interested in bringing a cat home, all adoptions will be done through Cat Tales Rescue.
“We’re really excited to help be a part of finding these cats their forever homes,” she said.
Ferretti, who has one cat named Darwin, grew up in Pittsfield and was a Navy Reservist for eight years until she left in December to pursue her dream.
Ferretti is working to get all the necessary permits and said she hopes to open by late March or early April.
Cat cafes are popular in Japan and other Asian countries, but when Ferretti learned about one in California, she realized it was something that could be done in the United States as well. She visited a cat cafe while living in Georgia and figured it was something she could try when she moved to Newmarket.
“I loved the feel of the place and thought I could do it better,” she said. “Newmarket is just thriving and such a great spot near the college. I thought it would do really well here.”