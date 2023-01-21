Evening Grosbeak

Evening Grosbeak by Kyle Wilmarth. Help track this and other species on NH Audubon’s annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey.

 NH Audubon

What’s happening with the birds this winter? If you’ve got bird traffic in your backyard, you can heelp NH Audubon get a good handle on the question.

Audubon’s annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.