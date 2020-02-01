DOVER-- If it’s a dog’s life, then the dog you want to be is Athena the Dalmatian.
Loved and trained by Tod Hebert, and affectionately known as Atty, she is the top-ranked Dalmatian in the nation in the sport of agility, according to the American Kennel Club.
In agility competition, a handler directs a dog through an obstacle course in a race for both time and accuracy. Atty, whose registered name is Riverside’s N Onsengeltje Athena, is the highest scoring Dalmatian in AKC history.
Now 7 years old, Atty has clinched nine AKC agility championships in the master class, and Hebert says he has his sights set on eclipsing the record of 11. If Atty stays true to form and remains healthy, Hebert hopes the pair can set a bar so high no one can break it.
Next Saturday, Hebert and Atty will make their third appearance in the agility competition at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. There, they’ll compete against 103 dogs in their height class.
Hebert and his fellow competitors will have just eight minutes to memorize the layout of the course, which typically includes 20 obstacles, but can range from a low of 18 to a high of 22 in the Master Agility Champion (MACH) class. The course can include tunnels, weave poles, tire jumps, seesaws and pause tables, where the dog must stop for a set amount of time. The dogs run off-leash with no food or toys as incentives, and the handler can touch neither dog nor obstacles.
Atty and Hebert are no strangers to the spotlight and compete nearly every weekend, including at the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship held in December. On average, they spent 44 nights a year in hotels, where a grateful Atty gets to curl up on the bed.
“It’s truly a team sport. I thought training her to do the obstacles was going to be tough, but it’s learning to work together as a team and getting used to the crowd,” said Hebert, who co-owns Atty with her breeder, Richard S. Baker of Lee.
Hebert and his black-and-white spotted partner compete in the 20-inch category — the height of the obstacles they must jump based on the dog’s height. At 18¾ inches tall at the shoulder, Atty is competing in a class that includes border collies (regular Westminster winners), golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers and Australian shepherds.
As Dalmatians were originally developed as coach or carriage dogs, being a guard for horse-drawn vehicles, they were bred to trot for miles to accompany their equine charges.
“A Dalmatian is more like an endurance runner while a border collie is a sprinter,” Hebert says. While her DNA says endurance, Atty is no slouch in the speed department. Hebert says she has set times that translate to 5½ yards per second (roughly 11 mph).
What he likes about AKC agility is that dogs of different breeds — even mixed breeds — can compete against each other, leveling the playing field.
Atty will enter the ring at Westminster with some impressive wins behind her, including being top dog at the 2019 Dalmatian Nationals in Huron, Ohio. Last year at Westminster, she made the finals and placed fourth, and the pair’s performance was broadcast on prime time as a result.
“The only way you get on television is if you make the finals,” Hebert said.
The regional sales manager for Laars Heating Systems, a Rochester firm that manufactures residential and commercial boilers, Hebert spends 20 minutes training with Atty every morning before he goes to work.
He also trains once a week at American K9 County in Amherst with U.S. world agility team member and former Westminster champion handler Laura Dolan.
Hebert’s wife, Kerry, laughs as she recounts that he spends at least an hour a week grilling skinless chicken to use as bait for Atty’s training sessions.
“He cooks more for her than he does me,” she recounted.
In addition to the chicken, Atty enjoys a daily allotment of a half-cup of Nutro Ultra, a holistic kibble, along with a frozen human-quality blend of meat and veggies made by Pet Plate.
More evidence of Atty’s lead dog status can be found in the Hebert family’s current living arrangements. They are renting a small home in Dover while they build a new home in Barrington.
Hebert picked the rental based solely on its spacious fenced back yard, which he clears with a snow blower to make an ideal training field.
“We had to put half our stuff in storage,” Kerry said, agreeing that in the Hebert household, Atty remains top dog.