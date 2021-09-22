With cases of animal abuse and neglect both frequent and “heartbreaking,” the New Hampshire Humane Society has launched a fundraising campaign to create a field-investigator position.
“Defenseless animals deserve better,” said Charles Stanton, the executive director of the 121-year old humane society based in Laconia.
Stanton said the NH Humane Society receives at a minimum five to eight calls a week reporting animal neglect, so having an in-house investigator would be helpful to it, as well as to the 16 Lakes Region municipalities the Humane Society serves.
He said Tuesday that the goal is to bring the investigator on by the end of the year. The Humane Society has raised some $40,000 of the $75,000 cost.
The Lakes Region in recent years has been the scene of very high-profile animal-neglect and abuse cases. In June 2017, authorities seized more than 70 European Great Danes which were living in squalid conditions and suffered from a variety of ailments from the home of Christina Fay.
Fay, who no longer lives in Wolfeboro, was convicted of 17 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Brendan Elwell, 25, of Wolfeboro was arrested in June and subsequently indicted on 13 counts of purposeful cruelty to animals for allegedly mutilating and killing cats that he acquired via social media.
Elwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are Class B felonies punishable by a prison sentence of 3½ to seven years, and is due in Carroll County Superior Court on Oct. 1 for a dispositional conference and arraignment.
To Stanton’s knowledge, there are two field investigators in New Hampshire who work on an as-needed basis “and two people covering the entire state is too much of a challenge.”
“The new field investigator position would focus on regular abuse cases that our police forces are just spread too thin” to investigate, Stanton said.
Donations to the New Hampshire Humane Society can be made online at NHHumane.org.