Fish and Game officials said the 2020 spring turkey hunt set a record, with hunters harvesting 5,719 turkeys in New Hampshire.
That is an increase of 643 turkeys (12.7%) over the 2019 season.
“Large gobblers were abundant this spring,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “The heaviest birds recorded this season were between 24 and 29 pounds and a total of 61 gobblers weighing either 24 or 25 pounds were checked in.”
On opening day, May 1, 589 gobblers were registered (10.3% of the total). During the first weekend, May 2–3, 1,408 gobblers were registered (24.6%). The youth hunt weekend accounted for 500 turkeys, up from 424 in 2019.
Some towns with notable numbers of turkeys harvested included 84 in Weare, 77 in Concord, 75 each in Gilmanton and Claremont, and 73 in Belmont.
A total of 24 towns recorded 50 or more birds harvested, according to Fish and Game.
“Most turkey eggs typically hatch from late May to mid-June,” the news release said. “NH Fish and Game is again asking for the public’s help in monitoring observations of turkey broods through its annual turkey brood survey which runs through Aug. 31.”
For more information on the survey and to participate, visit www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkeybrood.html.