New Hampshire hunters are being asked to help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which affects members of the deer family.
During the fall deer hunting season, New Hampshire Fish and Game collects heads and extracts samples from hunter-killed deer across the state for testing, according to a news release. A total of 6,260 deer have been tested since 2002.
"No samples have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) to date," Fish and Game officials said in a news release. "However, all it takes is for one contaminated item to be brought across the state border to change the future of New Hampshire’s deer herd forever."
The closest confirmed case of the disease came in 2018, when a red deer from a captive facility in Quebec tested positive.
"It is essential that hunters do everything they can to help prevent this devastating disease from spreading to the Granite State by adhering to New Hampshire laws regarding transport of cervids (members of the deer family including moose, deer, elk, and caribou, as well as any species of captive deer) from CWD-positive jurisdictions," Fish and Game officials said in the news release.
New Hampshire hunters who make trips to CWD-positive jurisdictions are required to closely follow the mandatory regulations on bringing home any cervid carcasses.
"You may legally bring back only deboned meat, antlers, upper canine teeth, hides, or capes with no part of the head attached, and finished taxidermy mounts," Fish and Game officials said.
Movement of captive cervids continues to remain the number-one threat in the spread of CWD, according to Fish and Game; however, the transportation of high-risk cervid parts (brain, spinal cord, lymph nodes) across state lines can also play an important role.
The use of natural urine-based lures also poses a threat. Several states and Canadian provinces have already banned the use and possession of natural urine-based lures due to the potential for disease transmission.
To date, CWD has been detected in wild or captive cervids in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. These include Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Quebec.
For more information about the disease, its cause, preventing its spread, and New Hampshire’s monitoring efforts, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department website at www.huntnh.com/wildlife/cwd.