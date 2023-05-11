New Hampshire ranks third in the country for incidents of pet disease, according to veterinary test results from 2022, with all six New England states placing in the top 10.
Giardia, a parasite, led the pack for dogs nationwide, and roundworm topped the list for cats.
Across the country, anaplasmosis, a tick-borne illness, narrowly edged out Lyme disease, which has a canine vaccine and preventive oral and skin medications. In New Hampshire, anaplasmosis accounted for the largest percent of positive test results — nearly 17% of 141,822 tests.
Veterinary health experts say the uptick in tick-borne illness in New England is tied to warmer, wetter weather, which can spur bountiful ticks, plentiful hosts such as rodents and deer, and lots of chances for companion animals to come in contact with disease carrying insects. Ticks carry a menu of ailments in addition to Lyme disease, and some afflictions aren’t readily distinguishable to pet owners, veterinarians say.
In the Granite State in 2022, about 5% of roughly 1.15 million tests for veterinary disease, parasites and viruses were positive, trailing only Maine at 6.95% and Vermont at 6.17%, according to results reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Companion Animal Parasite Council. Only West Virginia, at No. 4, scored higher than Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Anaplasmosis, spread by bites from the blacklegged or deer tick (which also carries ehrlichiosis and Lyme disease), is transmitted much more quickly than Lyme disease. It causes symptoms in dogs that resemble Lyme: fever, lethargy and lack of appetite.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in anaplasmosis,” said veterinarian Christine O’Connell of Allenstown Animal Hospital, who serves as board secretary for New Hampshire Veterinary Medical Association. It’s important to remove ticks as quickly as possible, she said, and consistently use preventives such as repellent collars and liquid skin applications, according to a pet’s tolerance and medical history.
O’Connell said oral medications such as Nexgard and Bravecto can be more effective in some animals.
Anaplasmosis has flu-like symptoms. Pets may turn down food, look pale, feel tired or have trouble moving and walking.
“Some will show no symptoms, develop antibodies and get over it,” O’Connell said. “Other dogs will get quite sick,” because anaplasmosis attacks platelets. Dogs can become weak and have trouble clotting when they bleed.
Dogs, by nature, are more prone to tick-borne ailments than cats, which groom themselves frequently and are more likely to purge ticks off before infection occurs.
O’Connell recommends using lint rollers to collect ticks off the pet’s coat before they have a chance to attach themselves.
The Lyme vaccine keeps dogs safe, but there is no shot yet to protect dogs against anaplasmosis. And no preventive product is 100% effective, she said.
In an article on the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website, veterinarian Meghan McGrath, a in Wayne, Pennsylvania, urges routine monitoring for tick-borne illness and parasites, including heartworm. At a minimum, pets should have checkups at least once a year — or more often, depending on their age, lifestyle and medical conditions.
A multiple-threat test (for heartworm, Lyme, anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis, another tick-borne illness) can turn around results in 10 minutes. Treatment is doxycycline, the same antibiotic that battles Lyme in humans.
Giardia and heartworm
According to national test results, giardia is now the most prevalent parasite in dogs. It’s a problem in New Hampshire, too, with cases appearing to increase during the past five years. It’s transmitted by eating or drinking substances that contain the parasite.
Dogs and cats get giardia by consuming fecal matter — which is common in dog parks. Standing water can be a vector, too, if it contains the giardia parasite from an infected animal’s stool.
Some dogs display no giardia symptoms and recover in days, O’Connell said. Others experience diarrhea, urgency and cramping. Puppies and immunocompromised dogs can get very sick and dehydrated — making any other illness worse.
An ELISA test detects the antigen for giardia, and a de-wormer is effective treatment.
Heartworm, a parasite transmitted by mosquitoes, is becoming more prevalent across New Hampshire as well, O’Connell said. One reason, she said, is the greater number of rescued cats and dogs transported from shelters in the South, where mosquitoes are active for more of the year.
Biting mosquitoes can carry the disease from one pet to another, including in the same household.
Forbes Advisor analyzed nationwide data from the CDC and CAPC. Ranked in percentage of positive cases, giardia came in tops for dogs, followed by roundworm in cats, feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) in cats, giardia in cats, anaplasmosis in dogs, Lyme disease in dogs, hookworm in dogs, and ehrlichiosis in dogs. In ninth and tenth place were feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and roundworm in dogs.
The number of canine cancer cases has risen in the past 20 to 30 years as detection methods have improved and dogs are living longer, O’Connell said.
The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that 52.7% of dogs and 57.9% of cats in the U.S. are overweight or obese. Regular exercise improves cardiovascular and mental health, and helps them maintain an ideal weight.