PETERBOROUGH — When Kate Olson’s dog Walter slipped his leash and ran off, they were already more than a thousand miles from their Peterborough home.
The 3-year-old dog remains missing and Olson has had to return to Peterborough after weeks of searching. She’s not given up the search and remains hopeful she will see Walter again despite the grind of the search.
“We have visited so many shelters and so many vets’ offices,” she said.
Olson, 31, and her boyfriend, Curtis Chastain, also 31, were in Arnold, Mo., two days before Thanksgiving to visit family. They brought their dogs, Walter and Fox. When a male relative took the dogs out for a walk, Olson was apprehensive. Walter, a Golden retriever mix, tends to be anxious and afraid of men.
“He’s my little Nervous Nelly,” she said.
Walter got spooked on the walk and slipped his collar, running away from the relative, she said. Olson changed her holiday plans and stayed out in Missouri for weeks looking for her dog. Though there have been some Walter sightings, he’s still out there.
“It’s been a whole ordeal,” she said.
Olson has returned to Peterborough to get back to work as an aesthetician at European Esthetics, though she managed to get back to Missouri last week to keep the search going.
“We’ve had a couple of leads, some more reliable than others,” she said.
There are volunteers in Missouri searching for Walter, she said. Stray dogs are an issue in that part of the country and there is a community of people searching for Walter and other dogs, she said. They are even using drones to check the area.
“That’s the only way I’m able to sleep at night,” Olson said.
Walter is around 65 pounds. He has a short curly golden coat, and a pink nose, gums, and eyeliner, according to Olson. He also has unusually light amber eyes, she said. Olson stresses that Walter is scared of men, and should not be chased.
The Arnold police can be contacted at 636-296-3204 if he is spotted, and Olson can be reached at 603-831-3833.
