The Granite State’s spring turkey hunt will open on Saturday, May 1.
About 20,000 participate in turkey hunting in New Hampshire out of approximately 60,000 hunters in the state, according to Fish and Game officials. Last year, spring turkey hunters killed 5,092 birds.
The hunt runs through May 31.
“Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this spring —it is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it,” Fish and Game said in a recent Facebook post.
A New Hampshire turkey license is required for hunters of all ages ($16 for state residents and $31 for nonresidents).
Hunters 16 and older must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit.
Licenses are available online at www.nhfishandgame.com or from license agents, Fish and Game said.
Hunters can also help monitor the state’s flocks for West Nile virus this spring through the Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study Project.
New Hampshire will be participating in a regional effort to document the levels of West Nile virus present in wild turkeys this year.
While the turkey population in New Hampshire remains stable, data collected through this effort will further wild turkey management efforts on a broader, regional level, the Facebook post said.
Fish and Game officials are asking hunters to collect blood samples from their turkeys this spring.
Those interested in participating can contact the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 4 office by calling 603-352-9669 or emailing reg4@wildlife.nh.gov to request a sampling kit be mailed.