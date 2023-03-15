ZEBRA

Pickaway County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stacey Eitel fatally shot a male zebra on March 12 in Circleville, Ohio, after it attacked a 72-year-old man.  

 Courtesy of Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office

A zebra had nearly torn off Ronald Clifton's arm on Sunday evening when he called 911 from his property in rural Ohio. He told the dispatcher that he was alone and couldn't move. He was gushing blood.

And the zebra was still close by.