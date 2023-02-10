ACORNS

Nick Castro and the acorn hoard.  

When Nick Castro received a call about an insect problem at a California home, the pest control technician figured a dead animal was stuck inside a wall. When he cut a hole in the wall to find it, however, Castro witnessed something he'd never seen in more than 20 years in the business.

Thousands of acorns spilled out of the wall, and more appeared whenever Castro stuck his hand into the hole. He soon discovered woodpeckers had stored tens of thousands of acorns, which he said weighed roughly 700 pounds, in a wall cavity.

700 pounds of acorns.  