Trainer Marcia Henton feeds Lolita the killer whale, also known as Tokitae and Toki, inside her stadium tank at the Miami Seaquarium on July 8 in Miami.

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

SEATTLE — The death of Tokitae the southern resident orca on Friday in Miami was a shock to those who had been working to return her to her home waters of the Pacific Northwest, after 53 years in captivity.

And the shocks would continue as a necropsy got underway just hours after the whale's death.