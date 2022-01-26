An orphaned bear cub was found standing in a hunter’s truck next to the body of its mother that was killed out of season in Massachusetts, state environmental police said.
A second bear cub was found nearby.
The unidentified hunter faces several criminal charges after telling officials they killed the mother bear with a bow and arrow while it fed on birdseed in their backyard, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police’s Jan. 26 news release.
Initially, the hunter reported the bear’s death on the Monday after bear season closed in Ashburnham and “indicated they did not realize the season had closed” in late 2021, the agency said.
During an investigation, authorities said they found the hunter tried to “have the bear illegally processed” by a butcher in New Hampshire the same day they reported the large mammal’s death.
“However, the butcher determined the bear had been killed that day and not on the day the individual originally claimed,” the news release said. The butcher wouldn’t process it and alerted New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Then, “the suspect ultimately admitted” to killing the mother bear found in their backyard, police said.
As a result, their weapon was seized as well as the bear, which was donated to a local hunting club.
The hunter faces seven criminal charges, according to authorities.