Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos has a new namesake after helping catch an orphaned bear cub whose celebrity mom was found dead last week.
The cub, now named Chief, wasn't easy to catch, and the search continues for his two brothers.
Christopoulos and his wife, Lori, spent Saturday trailing the cub along Route 10 near the Wilder Dam after he was spotted eating from bird feeders. On Sunday, Christopoulos and Plainfield resident Bruce Plummer set up a trap baited with doughnuts.
After Chief flipped the trap a couple of times, Christopoulos and Plummer made sure to stake down the metal trap before re-baiting it.
“Probably a hurricane couldn’t have moved that thing,” Christopoulos said.
Chief, who was captured Monday, is now at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme. Hanover Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hinsley said the cub is in good condition.
“Chief Christopoulos and myself have been spending a lot of time doing a lot of bear things for a lot of years,” Hinsley said Monday.
Chief’s mother, Mink, was often seen in Upper Valley backyards and raiding dumpsters in Lebanon. She was found dead Aug. 25 in West Lebanon, likely hit by a car.
Mink gained fame when her encounters with people put her in danger. New Hampshire Fish and Game decided to euthanize her in 2017. After Gov. Chris Sununu intervened, Mink and that year's brood of cubs were instead captured and sent to the Kilham Bear Center in the spring of 2018.
After Mink died, Chief was spotted by Hinsley and others near her body, which was found along the Mascoma River. Hinsley said Chief and his two brothers, born in January, would not be able to get through their first winter without their mother.
“This is an animal that was fending well for itself, but he would not have the body mass to survive the winter,” Hinsley said. “Even if it gained a tremendous amount of weight, in the first winter they rely on their mother’s warmth when they den up.”
Hinsley said bear cubs need their mothers for at least the first 16 to 18 months to survive.
“A remarkable number of private citizens who have been watching these cubs and Mink, and her earlier litters, kept a sharp eye out for this cub,” Hinsley said.
He said Chief’s brothers have been moving in a counterclockwise rotation, out to an area with fewer people.
“I’m still feeling pretty confident we’re going to find these bears,” Hinsley said.
Plummer helped catch Mink and her cubs in 2018, and took her to Pittsburg, where she was released. Her radio collar indicated that she eventually found her way back down to the Upper Valley last year.
Plummer is driving around with two bear traps in his truck, ready to set them out when there’s a sighting.
“We’re trying; we’ve got two more to get,” Plummer said.
Christopoulos said Mink and her various litters have shown up in his yard for years. He said most of his Mink-related efforts were to educate people to bring in their bird feeders and not encourage Mink to get too close. Some people were hanging doughnuts on strings off their porches because they thought it was cute to see Mink come and eat at their house, he said.
“I never felt she was a danger,” Christopoulos said. “Some people were engaging in stupid human behavior that made Mink too comfortable being around people.”