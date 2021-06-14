The Pelham Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a chipmunk who infiltrated police headquarters Sunday morning, evaded capture and is likely still inside the building at 14 Village Green.
“Several of us tried to corral him. He wanted nothing to do with us,” Sgt. Brian Barbato said Monday.
Officers captured footage of the chipmunk skittering around the desks of the patrol room and shared it via the department’s official Twitter account with the caption, “Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow.”
“It definitely brightened up our morning, or at least made it entertaining,” said Barbato, who was the supervisor on duty.
He said as the midnight shift supervisor, Sgt. Ron Page, opened the door to leave at the end of his shift around 7 a.m. Sunday, the chipmunk ran inside the building. Officer Michael Simes and Cpl. David Deroche attempted to capture it.
The officers left the door to the outside propped open in the hopes that the chipmunk would leave on its own, though that strategy was not without risk.
“We were actually worried about the rest of his family moving in, with the door propped open,” Barbato said.
The rodent may have been motivated by the scent of patrol officers’ snacks, stored in the bags often kept under officers’ desks. Or perhaps it was the bags of dog food kept at the animal control officer’s desk, which were recently donated for the department’s animal shelter.
In the video, the chipmunk is seen running out from behind the dog food bags, in an effort to escape officers.
For a while, it was believed the creature had left the station until officers again heard the sound of something scurrying under the patrol room desks around 10:50 a.m. Monday.
Barbato said it might be time for a change in tactics. The animal control officer has a squirrel-sized humane trap. If they are successful in detaining the miscreant, officers have not yet decided whether they will press charges.
“We might just offer him a job as one of our Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers,” Barbato said, referring to the Disney TV series.
A full inventory of the patrol room has yet not been completed, but Barbato said so far nothing appears to be missing.