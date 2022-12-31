When the street cats of Chicago's Hyde Park get out of control, Frances Spaltro's neighbors know they can call her for help.

She shuttles the cats to foster homes, but there aren't enough for all the strays, which often aren't strays at all - just pets looking for their homes and the owners that turned them outside. During the worst days of the summer, when Chicago's oppressive heat drove abandoned animals to court strangers for food, water and air conditioning, Spaltro's rescue assisted 35 homeless cats from a neighborhood of fewer than 30,000 residents. One volunteer from Spaltro's Hyde Park Cats rescue keeps foster homes for six felines.