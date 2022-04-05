Peregrine falcons are continuing their comeback in New Hampshire, with more than two dozen pairs nesting throughout the state, up from one pair four decades ago.
The nesting is taking place “all over,” said Chris Martin, a senior biologist with New Hampshire Audubon, including on a skyscraper and a highway bridge in Manchester and at Rumney Rocks, a popular sport-climbing spot near Plymouth.
In Rumney, that popularity creates a challenge in balancing the best interests of the falcons and the climbers.
Rumney Rocks, said Ryan Twomey, the U.S. Forest Service’s assistant district director for recreation and wilderness, is “one of the good news stories” for climbers and peregrine falcons in that neither negatively impacts the other.
Sport climbing, in which climbers use fixed anchors and ropes to climb relatively short but athletically demanding routes, is booming, Twomey said, fueled by the indoor climbing trend.
Recognized as the fastest animal in the world — they can exceed 200 miles per hour in a dive — peregrine falcons are native to New Hampshire, but they, like other birds, were nearly wiped out decades ago by DDT, a powerful insecticide.
At their population’s nadir in the 1980s, there was only one known nesting pair in New Hampshire — in Franconia Notch, said Martin — but currently there are 26 pairs.
There are sites “from Dixville to Portsmouth to Hinsdale,” he said, mostly on cliffs like those found at Rumney Rocks, but also on buildings and bridges, including the Brady Sullivan Tower and the Interstate 293/Route 101 bridge in Manchester.
A nesting site at the top of Main Cliff at Rumney Rocks recently led to the closure of some 100 nearby climbing routes. The closure will remain in place until the last fledgling — assuming there are eggs that hatch — leaves the nest, said Martin.
Peregrines sit on their eggs for five weeks, Martin said, and the fledglings develop and begin to fly within six weeks after hatching.
He said the closure will help keep climbers, who have another 1,100 or so other routes to choose from, according to Ladd Raine, president of the Rumney Climbers Association, from disrupting the peregrines’ attempt to raise a family.
Raine said the Rumney Climbers Association educates climbers to “climb as safely as possible; to stay on trail and to respect endangered species,” which at Rumney Rocks includes peregrine falcons, fragrant ferns and trilliums.
Martin said no one has approached the nest to count the number of eggs so as to not disturb the peregrines. If the peregrine parents are spooked, the eggs could get too hot or too cold, Martin said, or they could be liable to predation from other birds, like crows, that are also nesting in the area.
Blessed with extremely acute vision, peregrines also don’t like to see potential threats, like humans, which is another reason for the climbing route closures.
“We’re very much trying to be responsive to the needs of the climbers,” but also of the peregrines, said Martin.
The climbing season has just begun at Rumney Rocks, Raine said. From now through October, there could be as many as 2,000 climbers a day on the cliffs.
Despite those numbers, Raine, who has been climbing at Rumney Rocks for 20 years, said there is little conflict between climbers and peregrine falcons “and for us, it’s just an indication of good land management.”
The nest at Rumney Rocks is in the same place as it was in 2020, said Martin, adding there is another nest in Rumney, at Polar Caves on Route 25.
Because of their cliff-rich topography, “the White Mountains are the core” for peregrine nesting in New Hampshire, Martin continued, with approximately a dozen sites from Lebanon to Lancaster to Berlin and down to Conway, and several sites on the Kancamagus Highway.
Listed as “threatened” by the state but no longer “endangered,” peregrines are legally protected in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.