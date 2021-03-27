When they decided last year to adopt Dusty, the Lundquists had no idea they would be facing a panicked pandemic run on supplies like dog food.
Sara Lundquist said the English pointer-Labrador mix arrived just before Christmas from a shelter in Alabama and has settled in quite nicely with her Fremont family — husband Dave and kids Ben, 11, and Dylan, 13.
Among the things Lundquist anticipated with a new pet, however, the disappearance of doggie treats from store shelves wasn’t one.
“The biggest thing I think I’ve seen is going into PetSmart, all the treat sections are constantly depleted, like all the different individual bones,” she said.
The Lundquists are not alone — either in getting a pet in the past year or figuring out how to get supplies for it.
“There has been a significant increase in demand across the country for pet food during the pandemic. More people have been adopting pets and spending time with them,” said Hannaford’s Eric Blom.
According to Blom, shortages at the grocery chain have been limited mainly to certain types of pet food.
“Hannaford is fortunate to have a broad and diverse supply chain, so any temporary impact at the shelf level is around flavor or variety, rather than availability of product overall,” he said.
Several signs that read, “Due to production issues many pet food items are unavailable” were posted on the shelves at Market Basket in Epping last week.
Some items are running low because of a shortage of materials used to make cans for packaging pet food, said David McLean, Market Basket’s operations manager.
Bad weather in other parts of the country also has affected distribution, he said, and some production facilities have been slowed by COVID-19 outbreaks as well.
“The other dimension is the incredible surge of pet ownership that occurred post-COVID and the pure volume of what consumers are buying for their beloved pets,” McLean said.
“I think traditionally you feed a pet once a day, but I think if they’re working from home, they’re getting fed maybe a little bit more than what might be healthy for them.
“There are multiple things that we’re seeing, and as a result you see the signs on the shelf,” McLean said.
Petco said in a statement last week that 3.3 million new pets in U.S. homes since the pandemic began has jumped demand in the category — especially cat food.
“Due to overall COVID-related disruption to the production of goods, it’s possible pet parents may not find a specific item or flavor of wet food for cats on the shelf on a given day,” Petco said.
Dawn Coco of Kingston has had a tough time trying to find the food preferred by her mother’s 16-year-old cat, Sophia. The finicky feline is missing teeth and prefers Sheba’s “Perfect Portions” chicken paté. When it began running low in several stores, Coco looked for other brands.
With her mother on a fixed income, Coco said she didn’t want to buy too much in case Sophia didn’t eat it. They searched Walmart, Petco and PetSmart in store and online and also tried Amazon, but they could only find large quantities.
Coco said they eventually bought tiny jars of Gerber chicken and gravy baby food, which have worked out so far.
“But it’s nerve-wracking for my mom where she has an elderly cat (who) just recently started having seizures … They do say changing cat food can help bring a seizure on, so it’s scary to her because she thinks she’s hurting her cat by switching the food on her,” Coco said.
A lot of things can affect the manufacturing, distribution and immediate availability of pet food, according to Dana Brooks, president and chief executive officer of the Pet Food Institute, which represents makers across the U.S.
“This can be further compounded by regulatory and trade developments on supplies and ingredients that ripple up the supply chain, such as delays of international shipments or slower inspections due to the pandemic,” Brooks said.
And pet owners spending more time at home can end up feeding their animals more as they bond with them, Brooks said.
Lisa Dennison, executive director of the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Stratham, said the increase in pet owners during the pandemic has been “beyond noticeable.”
“We found that every animal that has become available for adoption has been adopted, particularly quickly. There are certainly some that are longer than others, but in general animals are being adopted rapidly,” she said.
Dennison said she also has noticed a shortage of canned cat and dog food.
“You’re not getting the diversity. You’re not seeing the volume on your shelves. Some favorite items just haven’t been available,” she said.
On its website, Purina said it was experiencing a high demand for its pet products.
“Pet lovers should ensure they have two weeks’ worth of food on hand while only purchasing the amount of food they regularly would, check with their veterinarian about ordering any prescriptions ahead of time, and make sure they have sufficient essential pet products such as cat litter.”