 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet urgent care clinics start to pop up in NH

PetWellClinic
Buy Now

Staff gather behind the counter at PetWellClinic, which opened on South Willow Street in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

An increase in pet owners from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and not enough workers at veterinary clinics have caused long wait times for some to book appointments for their four-legged friends.

The same is true to emergency care, but a new urgent care walk-in model is starting to catch on in southern New Hampshire — much like it did for humans more than 20 years ago.

PetWellClinic
Buy Now

Treats are ready for the next patient Thursday at PetWellClinic, which opened on South Willow Street in Manchester.
PetWellClinic
Buy Now

PetWellClinic opened on The Shoppes on South Willow Street in Manchester.
PetWellClinic
Buy Now

Cort Mendez of PetWellClinic, which opened on South Willow Street in Manchester, gives a tour of an exam room on Thursday.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred