The attractions at Waccatee Zoo included lemurs with abnormal growths on their bellies and a tortoise with a deformed and splitting shell, according to a 2022 lawsuit from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Lila, an ailing tiger, died sometime between late 2020 and 2021 after becoming so emaciated that her spine curved and her skeleton was visible through her skin, the lawsuit alleged.

The Myrtle Beach, S.C., roadside zoo exhibited over 460 animals but forced them to live in "needless suffering," court documents state. The zoo allegedly housed animals in small enclosures and failed to properly feed and clean them, leaving them malnourished and hobbled by various injuries and behavioral tics.