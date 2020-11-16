Kate Olson had just about given up hope of ever seeing her golden retriever, Walter, again.
It had been months since the last Walter sighting, and the anniversary of his running away was getting close.
“I was getting pretty depressed about that,” Olson said.
Olson lost Walter last year in Missouri, when she was visiting her boyfriend’s family for Thanksgiving. A relative had taken Walter out for a walk and he slipped his leash and ran off. Olson stayed in Missouri for weeks searching for Walter, to no avail. Eventually she had to get back to her life in New Hampshire, but the search continued.
Gay Arnold, Maryanne Heuer, and Angela Caito-Price, three Illinois women who make up Lost Paws Trapping, took up the search for Walter. Arnold met up with Olson on her trips back to Missouri and the Lost Paws group scoured social media for any reports of Walter sightings.
“We were just living on hope he was still alive,” Arnold said.
Months would go by with possible Walter sightings in the wooded areas around St. Louis, close to Illinois, but time and again the sightings did not include any photos.
“We never knew if it was truly him,” Arnold said.
Then, last week, someone managed to get a photo of a golden retriever in the area near Grant’s Trail near LeMay, Missouri. Arnold and the Lost Paws team went out to the place of the sightings and started talking to business owners in the area. The owner of a foundation repair company said he had seen a dog like Walter come onto his property, and he even had video. Olson said the property owner had put in cameras after being vandalized.
The Lost Paws team set up their own camera and contacted Olson. At 1:30 a.m. they got a confirmation that Walter was the dog wandering onto the foundation repair property through the live camera they set up near some food they used as bait.
“Oh my gosh, we’ve been looking for this dog for a year,” Arnold said when they got the confirmation.
On Friday, Lost Paws set up a trap and more food, and Olson was already on her way, having taken a flight earlier that day. She met the team in an abandoned parking lot near where the trap was set, so as to not spook Walter. When they got the confirmation that Walter was in the trap, they sent Olson to go see him first.
Dogs who have been out on their own for a while go into a survival mode, Arnold said. They don’t recognize their names, and they are too frightened of people to recognize their owners, she said. The hope, though, was that with enough time with Olson, Walter would remember her scent.
“We knew he would know her scent after a while,” Arnold said.
Olson sat with Walter and over the next several hours he started coming out of his survival mode. Arnold said that he smelled terrible and was covered in fleas when they found him but he was remarkably healthy. Olson thinks he was living in the woods near the Mississippi River for months, making his relative health amazing.
“He doesn’t have a scratch on him,” Olson said.
Walter will soon be back on his way to New Hampshire with Olson. “We’re letting him decompress before putting him in the car for the drive home,” Olson said.
Arnold said Walter’s journey is the longest one of any of the animals they have rescued.