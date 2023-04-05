Workers make realistic pet plushies at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City

MANILA -- Philippines toy maker David Tan is flooded with orders from grieving pet owners who want to memorialize their dogs, cats, hamsters and rabbits with stuffed toys or "plushies".

Tan and a team of 20 employees use photos sent by customers to create life-like replicas of their deceased pets using synthetic fur that is airbrushed to recreate colors and markings of the animals.