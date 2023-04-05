Philippine toy maker creates lifelike pet plushies for grieving owners By Adrian Portugal and Lisa Marie David Reuters Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Workers make realistic pet plushies at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS A worker trims the fur of a realistic pet plushie, at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines. Show more Show less LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS A worker trims the fur of a realistic pet plushie, at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines. LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS Herminhilda del Rosario poses for a picture with a realistic pet plushie of her departed dog Luna, at her home in Hagonoy town, Bulacan province, Philippines. LISA MARIE DAVID/REUTERS Realistic pet plushies are displayed at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANILA -- Philippines toy maker David Tan is flooded with orders from grieving pet owners who want to memorialize their dogs, cats, hamsters and rabbits with stuffed toys or "plushies".Tan and a team of 20 employees use photos sent by customers to create life-like replicas of their deceased pets using synthetic fur that is airbrushed to recreate colors and markings of the animals.The process is different from taxidermy, which preserves the body of the animal, said Tan, owner of Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory."It removes that 'ick' factor. This is actually one hundred percent, genuinely a stuffed toy," he said.Each plushie costs about 3,500 pesos (US$65), which 38-year-old dog lover Jaja Lazarte said is a price worth paying for the memory of her Shih Tzu."Although his ashes are here, and his memories are here, it's so much better to see something that really resembles him," Lazarte said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Vending machine in remote Japan town sells meat from intruding bears Philippine toy maker creates lifelike pet plushies for grieving owners +3 Fate of NH's moose herd may lie with human decisions {{title}} Most Popular Fate of NH's moose herd may lie with human decisions Bill to ban declawing cats splits vets, pet advocates Veal calves should not be isolated in pens after birth, EU says Early data show possible dramatic drop in moose calves felled by winter ticks Couple arrested after abandoning cats in foreclosed home in Manchester Animal Rescue League finds home for abandoned pig with ‘sparkling personality’ Request News Coverage