HAMPTON -- The fireworks that light up the night sky over Hampton Beach each summer could soon return after the last egg in a protected piping plover nest was removed on Wednesday.
Last week, wildlife officials were still hoping for a successful hatch of the four eggs that were laid on the main part of the beach near where the fireworks are staged. After finding only unhatched egg, they decided to remove it.
What happened to the other three eggs isn't known. It’s possible that some of the eggs fell victim to a predator like a crow or seagulls, which were seen in the area, according to Brendan Clifford, a state Fish and Game wildlife biologist who has been keeping a close eye on the nest.
The single remaining egg, which officials believed would not hatch at this point, was scooped up and taken away. The plovers have not been seen in the area for more than a day.
“As of today the nest we were waiting on was well past the expected incubation time, but still within the known time frame in which nests have been documented to hatch. Today marked the end of that time frame,” Clifford said.
“So with this information and no other nests or chicks in the vicinity of the fireworks, there is no longer a need to hold them off,” Clifford said.
Piping plovers are a federally threatened shorebird and listed as an endangered species by the state.
Approval still needed
The earliest the fireworks could take place is Wednesday, Aug. 5, said Chuck Rage, a beach business owner, Hampton selectman and head of the Hampton Beach Village District, which hosts the shows through its commercial businesses.
The fireworks must still be approved, but it’s expected that the show will go on despite the shortened season and the coronavirus pandemic.
Rage said the company that’s hired for the beach fireworks is willing to hold them whenever the time is right.
“They are ready when we’re ready, so we can do it at the drop of a hat,” he said.
Permission to hold the fireworks will likely come from the town and state, with guidance from the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force, according to John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The subject is expected to come up at a task force meeting Thursday.
With the sand portion of the beach closing at 9 p.m. this summer for the pandemic, Nyhan said spectators would be able to watch the fireworks from along Ocean Boulevard, a section of which remains closed to create a walking mall.
Questions about the return of fireworks have been among the most frequently asked, the chamber said.
“A lot of them are families that are coming with their children and have booked a week or two here and part of their vacation, because they’ve been here before, is the enjoyment of the entertainment on the stage and the fireworks. The fireworks are very, very important to Hampton Beach because it’s tradition. It’s been a family tradition,” Nyhan said.
Beach visitors said they were saddened to hear about the plover chicks but glad the weekly summer fireworks are expected to resume.
“It is one of the things I look forward to, but I understood why they didn’t have them,” said Kyle van Orden of Fitchburg, Mass.
Hands off the birds
While the plovers are apparently gone from the main beach, Clifford, the wildlife biologist, warned beachgoers to be alert and to stay away from the birds if they do spot some.
On Tuesday, a newly hatched chick from another nest believed to be somewhere else on the beach was picked up by an unidentified person and carried to the state park offices.
Parks staff immediately informed Fish and Game and the chick was returned to where it was found to try to reunite it with its adult parents. Clifford said chicks need to be on the beach with their parents to learn to feed, which occurs within a few hours of hatching.
The chick was found dead near the release point on Wednesday, Clifford said.
Because handling an endangered-species chick is a violation of state and federal laws, agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were called to the scene to investigate.
Clifford said it’s best to leave all wildlife wild and to not interfere with nature. “Piping plover chicks are very mobile within the first days of hatching and stray from adults to find food. People may not see the adults nearby when observing chicks.”