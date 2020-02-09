HOOKSETT - A Hooksett man wanted on several warrants is facing several charges after police say he hid inside a closet and attacked a police K9 with a trophy after officers ordered him to surrender Saturday.
According to Hooksett police Sgt. Mike Zappala, around 5:17 p.m Saturday Off. Richard Fosher reported seeing a man with active arrest warrants out on him - identified as Richard Williams, 41, of Hooksett - driving a vehicle on Pinnacle St.
According to Off. Fosher, while turning around to stop the vehicle, Williams parked his car and ran into his residence at 9 Pinnacle St. According to Hooksett police, Williams’ arrests warrants were confirmed out of Rockingham County, with one of them being a no bail warrant for a violation of bail conditions.
A perimeter was set up around the house and the occupants of the residence refused to let officers inside, police said.
A search warrant was requested and granted for the residence. Officers were then let into the residence by the occupants inside, and a search of the home began with officers along with the use of K-9 Timber.
According to police, officers shouted multiple times throughout the home asking Williams to surrender, but received no answer.
Williams was located in a crawl space in a closet by K-9 Timber, but refused to follow police commands to show his hands and exit.
“K-9 Timber was deployed to apprehend Williams and while doing so, Williams began striking K-9 Timber with a trophy,” Hooksett police said in a statement. “K-9 Timber was able to pull Williams from the crawl space and Williams was taken into custody by officers on scene.”
No officers or K-9 Timber were injured during the incident, police said.
Williams was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and later released and transported to the Hooksett Police Department for booking on charges of resisting arrest and assault/maiming a police dog.
Williams was booked, processed and released on personal recognizance on these charges and released to the custody of Rockingham County Sheriffs.