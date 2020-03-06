MANCHESTER -- Police have charged a Grove Street man with ordering his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack a woman he was having a dispute with, an attacked that rendered two bites on the victim, police said.
Police said they arrested Matthew Flewelling, 47, after they were called to an apartment about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They charged him with second degree assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening and simple assault. They also confiscated 21 guns and a large amount of ammunition for safekeeping, police said.
Police said they met the victim, who told them was was having an argument with Flewelling, which escalated. He allegedly prevented her from leaving, threw a chair at her and ordered the dog to attack. She ran to another room, locked the door and called police.
Flewelling is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Friday afternoon.
Police spokesman Heather Hamel said police placed the dog with someone familiar with the animal.
"This was done because the dog was up to date on all vaccinations and the animal was not showing any signs of aggression in the officers' presence," Hamel said in an email.