A longtime Henniker wildlife rehabilitator is hoping to successfully hatch a pair of osprey eggs that were saved by a Unitil crew working in Hampton after a recent power outage.
Maria Colby of Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Bird Sanctuary said in 34 years she has handled many other types of bird and turtle eggs, but this is the first time she’s ever taken in osprey eggs.
The eggs were found in a large nest built in the lines near a marsh area.
“They could have not done anything with the eggs and disposed of them. Much kudos to them for deciding to actually go through and try to salvage the eggs,” Colby said.
She reached out to Dr. Alison Darby, a veterinarian at Capital Area Veterinary Emergency and Specialty in Concord. Colby said Darby has an incubator that would work better for the eggs and she has agreed to help monitor them.
“I wanted to make sure they have the best incubator,” Colby said, adding that finding the right temperature and humidity for the eggs will be key to their survival.
Osprey were once a state threatened species, but were removed from the list several years ago, according to Brendan Clifford, a Fish and Game wildlife biologist.
Colby said the eggs appeared to be a few days old when they were found. She said they’ll wait a couple of weeks before candling them to see if there is any activity inside.
“We’re assuming they’re fertile eggs, but we’re not 100% certain,” she said.
Unitil media relations manager Alec O’Meara said the nest was discovered following a power outage on the line on June 5. Power was restored by switching around the area, but when crews went out and determined that the outage was caused by a downed static line, they also found the nest.
“The pole set is in a very remote part of the system, about a mile off-road in the marsh. Crews weren’t able to conclude whether or not the ospreys had caused the line to come down, but the line remained de-energized through the week until the rescue operation could take place,” he said.
O’Meara said the company contacted the Audubon Society and Fish and Game, who agreed the location of the nest was a threat to the birds and Unitil’s facilities.
The utility was given permission to remove and relocate the nest.
“Part of what made this unique is the location, as the lines next to the nest on either side feed to thousands of customers in the New Hampshire Seacoast area,” O’Meara said. “The lines were de-energized when the nest was found in order to protect the birds’ safety. We were able to maintain power through redundant lines in the area, but that wasn’t a good long-term solution from a system reliability standpoint.”
He added: “We named the eggs ‘3348’ and ‘3350’ after the two lines that passed on either side.”