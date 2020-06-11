First it was the pandemic. Now it’s the piping plovers.
Officials were hoping to begin holding the weekly Wednesday night fireworks displays at Hampton Beach on July 1, but that now seems unlikely because the protected birds are nesting on the main beach.
“We’re at their mercy,” said Chuck Rage, chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District
The plovers usually stay around the dunes. Officials believe the endangered species likely built the nest in a more central area because the beaches were closed until June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were not disturbed because there was no one around and the beach wasn’t being raked.
“We have to wait and see what happens to the nest and when the chicks hatch, and hopefully we have the support of the community,” said Susi von Oettingen, an endangered species biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who met with several state and local officials at the beach Thursday to assess the situation.
Loud booms, flashes, and the debris from the fireworks would also pose problems given the close proximity to the nest, which has four eggs waiting to hatch.
“It’s just too close,” von Oettingen said.
The eggs will likely hatch by the end of this month, but it could take another 25 days or more for the new chicks to be able to fly away. The chicks resemble cotton balls with toothpick legs.
Signs have been posted around the large roped-off area surrounding the plovers to keep beach visitors from bothering them.
Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said the fireworks would need to be set off at least a half-mile away from the nest, which wouldn’t be possible given the space on the beach.
New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist Brendan Clifford said the plovers could leave the nest by the end of July, unless they decide on their own to relocate sooner to an area away from the beach.
The plovers built another nest farther south on the beach, but it’s not as close to the area where the fireworks are launched.
The birds are a federally threatened shorebird also listed as an endangered species by the state. Anyone who tampers with them could face hefty fines.
Volunteers will be needed to help monitor the plover nest. Clifford said anyone interested in helping should contact him at 271-0463.