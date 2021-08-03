The Woodman Horticultural Research Farm and the Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center will be open for free public tours on Aug. 21.
Preregistration is required for Durham Farm Day.
The Woodman Horticultural Research Farm tour will take place from 2 to 3 p.m., and the Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center tour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Woodman Horticultural Research Farm is one of the two horticultural farms that are part of the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the UNH College of Life Sciences and Agriculture.
This approximately 155-acre farm focuses on research, teaching, and outreach on the production of horticultural and ornamental crops. The farm at 70 Spinney Lane specializes in conducting research on new cultivation methods and varieties of fruits and vegetables.
Visitors to the farm will learn more about current research and speak with New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station scientists.
Recent and ongoing research projects include:
reducing the dependence on pesticide applications with integrated pest management;
assessing pollinator habitat, using high tunnels to hasten and extend the growing season for fruits and vegetables'
using reflective plastic mulches to increase per-acre yields of vegetables, evaluating seedless table grape and eggplant varieties;
breeding organic strawberries;
redomesticating quinoa in New Hampshire, and leading the most expansive kiwiberry breeding research project in the nation.
The Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center houses about 90 milking-age cows and approximately 70 growing animals. Included in that number is the 20-cow, student-managed CREAM herd (Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management). Research at the farm focuses on nutrition for lactating cows and improving health of calves and heifers.
Described by UNH as "representative of a typical New England Dairy operation," the farm's mission is to develop new knowledge and management expertise for the region’s dairy farmers
Preregistration for tours is required as capacity is limited to 25 per tour.