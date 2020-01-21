A coyote choked to death by a Kensington dad after it attacked his son Monday was rabid -- and it might not be the only rabid coyote in the area, state officials said.
“Based on all the evidence we have collected and in talking with several people who recently reported seeing coyotes acting erratically, we don’t believe this is the only coyote in the Exeter area that may have rabies,” Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan said in a statement Tuesday.
Jordan said the Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Laboratory confirmed the coyote was infected with the rabies virus.
Ian O’Reilly, 37, of Kensington strangled the coyote after it tried to bite his 2-year-old son in the woods along Phillips Exeter Academy’s Red Trail around 11 a.m. O’Reilly said he was able to pin the animal by using his body weight, suffocating it until it died.
The first report of an aggressive coyote in the area came at 8:40 a.m. Monday near Drinkwater Road in Kensington, when a driver told police a coyote had approached the car and tried to attack.
About 9 a.m. Monday, police received a report from a 62-year-old woman on nearby Hemlock Road that she and her two dogs were attacked by a coyote. According to police, the woman said the coyote was on her porch when her two dogs opened the door and were bitten. Police said she was bitten while fighting to keep the coyote out of the house. All were treated for rabies.
O’Reilly said he was bitten on his arm and chest during a struggle with the coyote he killed near the Kensington-Exeter line. He was taken to Exeter Hospital to be administered rabies shots, Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said.
O’Reilly’s son was not bitten.
Fish and Game officials are reminding residents and visitors that wild animals should be left alone, with one reason being the possibility of rabies.
“Rabies can appear in an animal at any time of the year, not just during warm weather,” said Patrick Tate, wildlife biologist and the Furbearer Project leader at Fish and Game, in a statement. “Rabies is spread from animal to animal through saliva, generally through biting or scratching.This is the same way it is spread to people from animals, so it is important that people not come in contact with wild animals, especially ones that are acting strangely, such as being aggressive, docile, acting sleepy, or walking unsteadily.”
Officials also stressed the importance of vaccinating pets, and not encouraging wildlife to hang around your home by leaving pet food outdoors or failing to secure garbage can lids.
“Contact a local law enforcement professional or Fish and Game Conservation Officer if you come into physical contact with a wild animal that you suspect may have rabies,” Jordan said in a statement.
“Teach your children to let you know if they have been scratched or bitten by a strange animal, even if it is a pet. If you do come into contact with a wild animal, contact your health care professional immediately about possible exposure treatment. Rabies can be treated if caught early.”
Anyone with questions about rabies can call the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 271-4496.
More information about rabies and wild animals is available at www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/diseases.html.